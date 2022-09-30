Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jtv.tv
Monday, October 3, 2022
All new Monday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jefiner’s guests: Joe Sharpe & Pat O’Dowd, Printer Source Plus & K&L Telecom. Jamie Vandenburgh, Jackson College Asst. Dean of Instruction & Head Softball Coach. Corbin Swint, General Manager, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM.
jtv.tv
Saturday, October 1 – Sunday, October 2, 2022
JTV Sports High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend starting today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. 7 PM Grass Lake vs Michigan Center (9/23) Locker Room presented by County National Bank. The Right Approach: Phil’s guest this week is owner of Avenue Auto, Brian Humphrey. Jackson Rec Department Youth Football Highlights and High School Football Highlights from around the Jackson area.
Music, beer and - of course- chili: Fall Fest & Chili Classic returns to Jackson
JACKSON, MI – K105.3 is helping kick off fall in downtown Jackson with its annual Fall Fest & Chili Classic. The event is noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Jackson. This is the second year the festival and cook-off has been moved from an indoor winter event to an outdoor fall event.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mama Tu-Tu helps Jackson folks once again, new Dairy Queen coming: Jackson headlines Sept. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – Mama Tu-Tu, a much-loved member of the Jackson community, is once again going out of her way to help those in need. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Gas is a necessity for everyday life, and Jackson’s Mama Tu-Tu...
WILX-TV
Mackinac Bridge to stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31. The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019, due to dwindling demand. Until Dec. 31, customers can redeem bridge tokens at the...
WILX-TV
517 Living to host biggest community night
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Living is kicking off this year’s 517 Living Community Week with an in-person celebration on October 1st, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at Lansing’s gorgeous Hawk Island County Park, with the Red Tail pavilion serving as thier main hub and the Peregrine pavilion serving as a wellness center, hosted by LiveWELL: The HEALing CommUNITY.
Meet the candidates running for Northwest School Board in November
JACKSON, MI - Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Northwest School Board in November, including two incumbents seeking reelection. Incumbents Dan Griswold and Brad Wait face challenges from Tim Curran and Nathan Edwards for six-year school board terms in the Nov. 8 general election. Curran, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
WOOD
Check out the entertainment lineup at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino and they’re always adding to the lineup! Just announced – the Little River Band and Ambrosia are coming to the stage on December 17th! Tickets for that show go on sale this Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed
It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
Find real gold, jewelry in a treasure hunt coming to Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A real treasure hunt is coming to Washtenaw County. Johnny’s Treasure Quest is burying jewelry with a retail value of $5,100 in one random location in the county, with the first clue on where to find it coming at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Johnny...
Popular cannabis seed bank in Jackson will soon be employee-owned with a co-op for customers
The largest seed bank in Michigan, Seed Cellar offers about 3,000 cannabis strains from 80 breeders
Comments / 0