Jackson, MI

Monday, October 3, 2022

All new Monday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jefiner’s guests: Joe Sharpe & Pat O’Dowd, Printer Source Plus & K&L Telecom. Jamie Vandenburgh, Jackson College Asst. Dean of Instruction & Head Softball Coach. Corbin Swint, General Manager, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM.
Saturday, October 1 – Sunday, October 2, 2022

JTV Sports High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend starting today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. 7 PM Grass Lake vs Michigan Center (9/23) Locker Room presented by County National Bank. The Right Approach: Phil’s guest this week is owner of Avenue Auto, Brian Humphrey. Jackson Rec Department Youth Football Highlights and High School Football Highlights from around the Jackson area.
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Jackson, MI
Mackinac Bridge to stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31. The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019, due to dwindling demand. Until Dec. 31, customers can redeem bridge tokens at the...
LANSING, MI
517 Living to host biggest community night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Living is kicking off this year’s 517 Living Community Week with an in-person celebration on October 1st, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at Lansing’s gorgeous Hawk Island County Park, with the Red Tail pavilion serving as thier main hub and the Peregrine pavilion serving as a wellness center, hosted by LiveWELL: The HEALing CommUNITY.
LANSING, MI
Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Check out the entertainment lineup at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino and they’re always adding to the lineup! Just announced – the Little River Band and Ambrosia are coming to the stage on December 17th! Tickets for that show go on sale this Saturday.
EAGLE, MI
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed

It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
ALBION, MI
Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

