Lynnwood, WA

myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
Key News Network

Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street

A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures

All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command...
SKYKOMISH, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle

SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

One-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish closed due to Bolt Creek Fire

All lanes of US 2 in Skykomish are closed for a one-mile stretch between milepost 49 to 50 due to the Bolt Creek Fire. Fire patterns shifted and the fire reached the roadway at this location, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday. For the safety of the traveling...
SKYKOMISH, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Tireless car rim sparks fast-moving brush fire | Fire blotter

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 659 total calls to 911 for service, among them the following:. Kitchen fire: 10:11 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responding to a sprinkler water flow alarm caused by a cooking fire arrived to find it had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Firefighters confirmed that there was no fire extension to the building and worked with maintenance to restore the system. The VRFA arranged lodging through the Red Cross for the displaced families.
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest

Shooting near Ship Canal Bridge homeless encampment slows Friday commute

Update 9:20 a.m.: All express lanes on I-5 have been reopened as traffic returns to normal. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell went to the scene near the Ship Canal Bridge where the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said four gunshots were reported Friday morning. When police arrived, they found two victims, one of which was later found in an encampment under the bridge where a fire broke out Wednesday. Trooper Johnson said there is no reason to believe that the fire and shooting are related.
SEATTLE, WA

