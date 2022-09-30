Read full article on original website
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
Man suspected of stealing bike from REI worth $2,400 arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a bike worth $2,400 was arrested by Bellevue police on Tuesday. On Sept. 27, Bellevue officers were conducting an emphasis patrol for speeding on Coal Creek Parkway. During the two-hour operation, 36 drivers were cited for speeding, using a cellphone while...
Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
MyNorthwest.com
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
myedmondsnews.com
No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street
A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
lynnwoodtoday.com
US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures
All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command...
Police investigating after man shot and killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway in Tacoma after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Just after 2 a.m., Tacoma police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue after a woman called 911 to report that a man had been shot.
Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle
SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter
Editor's note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward.
lynnwoodtoday.com
One-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish closed due to Bolt Creek Fire
All lanes of US 2 in Skykomish are closed for a one-mile stretch between milepost 49 to 50 due to the Bolt Creek Fire. Fire patterns shifted and the fire reached the roadway at this location, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday. For the safety of the traveling...
Same suspects believed to be responsible for string of burglaries in Tacoma Mall area
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are looking for suspects believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses in the Tacoma Mall area. On Sept. 19, the two suspects burglarized a beauty supply store between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tacoma police said the burglary appears to be...
Abandoned shopping carts requiring coordinated response from Everett police
The Everett Police Department (EDP) is installing a Shopping Cart Recovery Program to roll away and remove abandoned shopping carts on city streets that are becoming a nuisance. Everett Police said dumped carts hurt local businesses and are an eyesore for the community. “You know, driving through various cities, abandoned...
auburn-reporter.com
Tireless car rim sparks fast-moving brush fire | Fire blotter
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 659 total calls to 911 for service, among them the following:. Kitchen fire: 10:11 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responding to a sprinkler water flow alarm caused by a cooking fire arrived to find it had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Firefighters confirmed that there was no fire extension to the building and worked with maintenance to restore the system. The VRFA arranged lodging through the Red Cross for the displaced families.
Shooting near Ship Canal Bridge homeless encampment slows Friday commute
Update 9:20 a.m.: All express lanes on I-5 have been reopened as traffic returns to normal. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell went to the scene near the Ship Canal Bridge where the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said four gunshots were reported Friday morning. When police arrived, they found two victims, one of which was later found in an encampment under the bridge where a fire broke out Wednesday. Trooper Johnson said there is no reason to believe that the fire and shooting are related.
US 2 shut down for ‘short-term closure’ Monday morning as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and milepost 48 near Skykomish starting 10:30 a.m. Monday due to “fire activity.”. “This is expected to be a short-term closure, lasting a few hours, while crews remove a tree that is posing a danger to public safety and wet down the area near the road,” WSDOT said in a statement.
