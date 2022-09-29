ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

610KONA

Suspects Sought in Othello Area Burglaries

Deputies are for looking public help to find suspects believed to be involved in a number of burglaries in the Othello area. They say the suspect first knocks to see if people are home and then breaks in when no one answers. Deputies also say the suspect does not seem...
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Motorcyclist arrested for trying to elude police

MILTON-FREEWATER – A Milton-Freewater police officer patrolling the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue at 2:19 a.m. Sunday observed Clarence George Calvin Gunter, 41, of Walla Walla operating a motorcycle failing to obey a stop sign. When the officer tried to pull the motorcycle over, Gunter would not yield and took off at a high-rate of speed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
PASCO, WA
610KONA

New Scam Uses Pasco PD!

A number of residents alerted the Pasco Police Department about text messages containing a link to buy a T-shirt promoting the Pasco PD. Pasco PD responded via their Facebook page about the T-shirt and also included a graphic showing the sales pitch and the shirt. The department was quick to...
PASCO, WA
610KONA

Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper

(Walla Walla, WA) -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday. Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect. He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries. When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort. Residents lined the streets. Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town. The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
WALLA WALLA, WA
610KONA

Suspicious Fire Torches Walla Walla Commercial Buildings

An early Sunday morning fire in Walla Walla has caused at least $200K in damages. Early Sunday morning, around 4 AM multiple Walla Walla area fire units responded to a report of a commercial building fire near the intersection of 12th Ave. and Rees Ave. Here is another view of the area.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County

On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA

