Lawrence County, IN

wbiw.com

Two were arrested in Martin County on meth charges

MARTIN CO. – On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:25 a.m. ISP Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring and found that the driver of the...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after dispute over a cell phone

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day a woman came to the Bedford Police Department to report that 60-year-old Williams Crawford and she were getting evicted from a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Lawrence County, IN
Bedford, IN
Lawrence County, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after breaking into ex-wife’s home

LAWRENCE CO. – On Friday, September 30th, a woman reported she woke to find her ex-husband had busted in her basement door. The woman called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. No address was listed on the probable cause affidavit on where the incident occurred. When deputies arrived the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A corrections officer arrested by the FBI after breaking an inmate’s jaw and eye socket is heading to trial. Darrell Taylor was charged in June. In a video obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters for an investigative report, Taylor is seen punching inmate Brandon Robertson multiple times. Once Robertson was unconscious, Taylor is seen flipping the inmate around, slamming his head on the jail floor.
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

State Road 39 closure moves north in Jackson County

JACKSON/WASHINGTON, CO.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company reopened the State Road 39 bridge over Pond Creek last Friday following a superstructure replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located between S.R. 256 and S.R. 250. Today (Oct. 3), S.R. 39 will close just under two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Greg Day
Inside Indiana Business

Ascension St. Vincent to close Bedford hospital

Ascension has announced plans to close its critical care hospital in Bedford. In a pair of notices to the state, the Missouri-based health system says Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and nine Ascension Medical Group practices in Lawrence County will cease operations in mid-December, affecting more than 130 employees. In a...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested on charges of invasion of privacy

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he violated a protective order. Police arrested 46-year-old Walter Nelson on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2021, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call from a woman requesting to speak to an officer in the 12289 block of Tunnelton Road about a protection order violation.
MITCHELL, IN
#Fbi Agent#Election Local#Fbi#Cook Inc
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 3, 2022

11:53 a.m. Skylar Schofield, 27, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 12:37 a.m. Domestic fight reported in the 1410 block of 17th Street. 12:31 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1420 block of 17th Street. A Seals ambulance responded. 12:57 a.m. 911 call hang up in the 410...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil man charged with child molesting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday. According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg. Spangenburg, 45, of Brazil was accused of […]
BRAZIL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Brenda Sue Elliott

Brenda Sue Elliott, 80, of Bedford, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st. at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born August 29, 1942, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Virgil Knight and Betty Maxine (Dotts) Chapman. She retired from Ford and was a member of the Assembly of God.
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Invasive species found in Knox County

One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Marian Armstrong Exhibit Committee of The Monroe County Public Library awarded Equity Spotlight Award for September

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation created the Equity Spotlight Award to recognize students, faculty, staff, student organizations, schools, and community partners for fostering inclusive environments that reflect the MCCSC mission, vision, and core values. The Equity Spotlight Award recipient for September 2022 is the Marian Armstrong...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

