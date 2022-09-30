Toms River Police Searching For Alleged Fraudsters

TOMS RIVER – Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals.

They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town.

Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face which in this case was masked.

Pay attention to shoes, clothing and mannerisms as they may assist in identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call 732-349-0150 x 1292 or email jcarey@trpolice.org.