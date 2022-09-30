Read full article on original website
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
New Scam Uses Pasco PD!
A number of residents alerted the Pasco Police Department about text messages containing a link to buy a T-shirt promoting the Pasco PD. Pasco PD responded via their Facebook page about the T-shirt and also included a graphic showing the sales pitch and the shirt. The department was quick to...
Community members intervene, RPD arrests assault suspect
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police officers were dispatched to reports of a man allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Columbia Point Park over the weekend. According to the RPD, concerned community members intervened to stop the assault before officers got there. A 38 year old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault...
Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
WSP trooper shot in the line of duty to be greeted with parade as he returns home to Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 27, returned home on Sunday after he was shot in the face in the line of duty just over a week ago. Atkinson, a five-year veteran of the WSP and a Walla Walla native, drove himself to the hospital on Sept. 22 after he was rammed by a car, then shot multiple times.
Anyone living in Benton County can drop off hazardous waste for free on 1 day
No business or contractor waste accepted.
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Dr. Fright's Monsters and Madness coming to Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- DR. Fright's Monsters and Madness Event is coming to Kennewick from October, 14, through Halloween. The event features two haunted houses, 5 food trucks, games and prizes, entertainment, and a beer and wine bar. The event is located at 7425 Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick. Times and ticket information...
Chiawana and Pasco take 4th and 5th at Cavalcade of bands
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The 40th annual Cavalcade of Bands was this weekend. Over twenty schools from around eastern Washington competed and the two high schools in Pasco finished in the top five. "It's exhilarating to know that you're out there making great memories with great people and making a great show...
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
46-Year-Old Nora L. Orosco Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Benton County. The officials stated that 46-year-old Nora L. Orosco was traveling in a 2015 Nissan Altima near Prosser when her vehicle left the road and hit the guardrail. The officials stated that she crossed...
Video shows tense gun battle between Kennewick officer and felon
The video shows he fired four times and she fired three volleys.
Welcome Trooper Atkinson home
News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
Thousands turn out for Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park
RICHLAND, Wash. - About 2,000 people showed up for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park Saturday. The walk helps create awareness for people with Down Syndrome in our community. DSAMC Board Member Lindsey Meagher said they planned to sell 1,000 shirts at the event and admission was $21.
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said police...
2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting
NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
Richland weapons complaint ends with 13 people detained, 4 arrested
RICHLAND, Wash. — What began as a weapons complaint ended with four arrests as Richland police officers, Benton County deputies and Tri-Cities SWAT crews detained 13 people involved in a group altercation. According to the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300-block of Barth Ave in Richland...
Tri-Cities has more mental health services than ever. Then why are so many in crisis?
What to do when you or someone you love is in crisis.
Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
