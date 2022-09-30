ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

NEWStalk 870

New Scam Uses Pasco PD!

A number of residents alerted the Pasco Police Department about text messages containing a link to buy a T-shirt promoting the Pasco PD. Pasco PD responded via their Facebook page about the T-shirt and also included a graphic showing the sales pitch and the shirt. The department was quick to...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community members intervene, RPD arrests assault suspect

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police officers were dispatched to reports of a man allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Columbia Point Park over the weekend. According to the RPD, concerned community members intervened to stop the assault before officers got there. A 38 year old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
PASCO, WA
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Dr. Fright's Monsters and Madness coming to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- DR. Fright's Monsters and Madness Event is coming to Kennewick from October, 14, through Halloween. The event features two haunted houses, 5 food trucks, games and prizes, entertainment, and a beer and wine bar. The event is located at 7425 Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick. Times and ticket information...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chiawana and Pasco take 4th and 5th at Cavalcade of bands

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The 40th annual Cavalcade of Bands was this weekend. Over twenty schools from around eastern Washington competed and the two high schools in Pasco finished in the top five. "It's exhilarating to know that you're out there making great memories with great people and making a great show...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands turn out for Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park

RICHLAND, Wash. - About 2,000 people showed up for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park Saturday. The walk helps create awareness for people with Down Syndrome in our community. DSAMC Board Member Lindsey Meagher said they planned to sell 1,000 shirts at the event and admission was $21.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police thank citizens for stopping assault

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said police...
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting

NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
NEW MEADOWS, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
WALLA WALLA, WA

