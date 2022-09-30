ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

BREAKING: Rockets, Thunder Completing Multi-Player Trade

By Dalton Trigg
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

It’s not a blockbuster trade, but there are eight player involved in this deal between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Will it make a difference?

With NBA training camps in motion this week, the Houston Rockets ’ front office was apparently working the phones in hopes of improving the roster.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are on the verge of completing a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder that involves eight players in total.

“ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss,” Woj tweeted .

In June, the Rockets acquired Burke, Brown and Chriss from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Christian Wood. Boban Marjanovic was included in that deal as well, but Houston has chosen to keep the fan-favorite big man around for a while.

Although Harkless and the 2025 second-round pick won’t really pique interest among fans, Maledon and Jerome are two interesting young players for the Rockets to add into their already-plentiful collection of young talent. The addition of 31-year-old veteran big man Derrick Favors will give Houston some experienced depth for its frontcourt as well.

Overall, this trade doesn’t appear to move the needle much when it comes to the Rockets’ outlook for the 2022-23 NBA season. Although many expect the Rockets to take a step forward, they still have a long way to go in order to be a playoff team in the Western Conference.

