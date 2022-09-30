ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kesha suffers a hemorrhaged vocal cord during Taylor Hawkins tribute show

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmO8D_0iFzm09o00

Praying ” for a speedy recovery.

Kesha revealed she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage after her performance at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles, Tuesday night.

“So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly [sic] Loud,” the “Tik Tok” singer announced on Instagram Thursday afternoon.

“And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords [sic]. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f–king moment bc [sic] This was quite a moment.”

The 35-year-old rocked a silver sequined cape and skirt during her magnetic performance, which she finished with a speech about Hawkins’ lasting presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyvfx_0iFzm09o00
The Foo Fighters drummer died at 50 years old.
Getty Images

“I have to make light out of this situation because Taylor would have loved that my tits just fell out,” she joked about hercape opening up mid-song, exposing her chest. “I feel really special to be here with all of you guys, because Taylor meant something different to each and every one of us.”

“To some, he was a f–king hero. He was a f–king icon. He was a friend, he was a father, he was a husband. And for tonight, I just want to say, Taylor, you’re going to live with us for f–king ever and ever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5LEm_0iFzm09o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5V71_0iFzm09o00

Kesha joined nearly 50 performers who came out to celebrate the late drummer at the Kia Forum.

The “Die Young” singer performed David Bowie’s hit song “Heroes,” while other notable stars like Miley Cyrus, Pink, Dave Grohl, Travis Barker, Dave Chappelle, Mötley Crüe and Chevy Metal also paid tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer.

Hawkins passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50 back in March due to a cardiovascular collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpPpc_0iFzm09o00
Hawkins’ family says he will live on through the music he (second from the left) made with the Foo Fighters.
Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

The rocker is survived by his three children — Oliver, 16, Annabelle, 13 and Everleigh, 8 — and wife Alison, who has been open about the “unimaginable grief” they’ve faced since his passing.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote via Instagram following his death.

“Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family,” she continued, adding that his “endearing spirit and deep love of music” will live on through the band’s legacy.

