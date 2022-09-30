ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez preaches kindness after Hailey Bieber interview: ‘Words matter’

By Bernie Zilio
 3 days ago

Selena Gomez took a moment to preach about kindness and the importance of words on the heels of Hailey Bieber’s viral podcast interview.

“It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want,” Gomez said in a TikTok Live on Thursday, part of which was captured and reposted on Twitter .

According to E! News , the Rare Beauty founder added, “It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

“If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough,” the singer went on, “but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: Words matter, truly matter.”

Gomez, 30, concluded her message by wishing her fans a “wonderful rest of your day.”

Mrs. Bieber got unusually candid on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast , during which she revealed that she had indeed spoken to Gomez since marrying the actress’ ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in September 2018.

“It’s all respect. It’s all love,” the model, 25, said of her conversations with Gomez, adding that there is “no drama personally” between them.

“She doesn’t owe me anything,” Hailey noted. “Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.”

Hailey addressed the “Jelena” fans who have given her a hard time since she married Justin.
With regard to getting engaged to Justin, 28, mere months after his final breakup from Gomez , the Rhode Skin founder explained, “Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect.”

“[That] has brought me a lot of peace,” she added. “We know what happened. It is what it is.”

Hailey also indirectly addressed the swarms of relentless “Jelena” fans, clarifying that she never “stole” Justin from Gomez , as that is not in her “character.”

“I would never want to get into a relationship and get engaged and be married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really, like, closed for you,'” she shared, revealing that her husband “completely closed” his “chapter” with the former Disney Channel star before taking their relationship to the next level.

