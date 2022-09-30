ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

RB Thad Franklin in line for potential first start

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – With Henry Parrish and Jaylan Knighton dealing with injuries, Thad Franklin might have to carry the load against the Tar Heels on Saturday (4:00 p.m., ESPN2). “We feel confident that he can and we’ve got to press that upon him and make sure he fully...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Watch: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina | ACC Football Highlights (2022)

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: The North Carolina Tar Heels got revenge on the Virginia Tech Hokies to a tune of 41-10 on Saturday in Kenan Stadium. Quarterback Drake Maye's masterful freshman season continued with an amazing performance in the win. Maye completed 26 of 36 passes for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win while adding 73 yards and 2 rushing scores on 13 carries. On the season, Maye is responsible for 22 touchdowns and only one turnover. Defensively, the Tar Heels had their best performance of the year so far, holding the Hokies to 270 total yards. Cedric Gray was everywhere on defense for the Heels, finishing with 7 tackles and an interception in the win.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WRAL News

Late Score Pushes Trojans Pass Bears

Petersburg, Va. — In a game that lived up to the hype, the Shaw Bears found themselves on the wrong end of the fourth-quarter heroics this week as a late touchdown gave Virginia State University a 28-24 win over the Bears Saturday afternoon. Both teams traded punts to start...
ETTRICK, VA
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Cuts His List To Four

It’s no great surprise at this point but Andrej Stojakovic has released the list of his final four schools and Duke is not there. Three out of four are on the West Coast: UCLA, Stanford and Oregon. The fourth school? Texas. Incidentally, he had considered Virginia but they are...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Adam Finkelstein Breaks Down Duke’s Class Of 2023 And Offers Some Insights On This Year’s Team As Well

We didn't see this when it came out, but CBS’s David Cobb and Adam Finkelstein talk about Duke landing TJ Power and what that means for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. Finkelstein says that he comes to Duke understanding that he is probably not a one-and-done player. he praises his maturity and his feel for the game. He sounds like what Mike Krzyzewski called a program player, a guy you can build around as he matures.
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
Golf Digest

Our 10 favorite Pinehurst courses, ranked

If it’s been a decade since you’ve been back to Pinehurst, it’s time to go—much has changed. There are several new additions to the scene, and most of the major courses have undergone serious, and in some cases total, transformations. Though Pinehurst (and neighboring Southern Pines)...
PINEHURST, NC
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
247Sports

247Sports

