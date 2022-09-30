Read full article on original website
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the Country
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in Cary
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
There is no joy in land of the Wolfpack, after NC State squanders rare opportunity
“There is no joy in Mudville,” goes a memorable line from a famous poem. The same could be said of the scene at Raleigh’s Player Retreat amid another NC State disappointment. Since 2000, N.C. teams are now 1-5 when ranked in the top 10.
Duke vs UNC will kick off under the lights in Wallace Wade Stadium
Duke Sports Information – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 15. Duke will host North Carolina for its week seven matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 15. The game will be broadcast live on ACCN. The Blue Devils...
Letterman Analysis: Fourth Downs, John Lilly, Drake Maye, Improvement Areas
The Tar Heels handled business against a perennial thorn in the side, Virginia Tech, and on the way to a decisive 41-10 win several key items came to light. Carolina’s defense showed growth after a painful loss to the Irish not only from a production standpoint, but from a maturity and leadership angle that has been sorely lacking up to this point in the season.
Brandon Streeter, Wes Goodwin preview Boston College, further assess N.C. State performance
On Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin met the media.
RB Thad Franklin in line for potential first start
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – With Henry Parrish and Jaylan Knighton dealing with injuries, Thad Franklin might have to carry the load against the Tar Heels on Saturday (4:00 p.m., ESPN2). “We feel confident that he can and we’ve got to press that upon him and make sure he fully...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
Recruits react to Clemson's big win over NC State
After Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Tiger commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s (...)
WATCH: Virginia Coordinators React to Duke Loss
Hear what defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had to say following UVA's loss at Duke
Wake Forest Football Snap Counts and PFF Grades vs Florida State
Not too shabby for a bounceback week, wouldn't you say?. For those new, or just wondering: A grade of 85 or higher is an NFL-caliber rating, while a grade between 84-79.
Yardbarker
Watch: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina | ACC Football Highlights (2022)
Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: The North Carolina Tar Heels got revenge on the Virginia Tech Hokies to a tune of 41-10 on Saturday in Kenan Stadium. Quarterback Drake Maye's masterful freshman season continued with an amazing performance in the win. Maye completed 26 of 36 passes for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win while adding 73 yards and 2 rushing scores on 13 carries. On the season, Maye is responsible for 22 touchdowns and only one turnover. Defensively, the Tar Heels had their best performance of the year so far, holding the Hokies to 270 total yards. Cedric Gray was everywhere on defense for the Heels, finishing with 7 tackles and an interception in the win.
How to watch or stream Clemson vs NC State ACC college football game on Saturday
The Tigers lead the all-time Textile Bowl series with the Wolfpack, 59-29-1. NC State beat Clemson last season to break its eight-game losing streak to the Tigers. Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite tonight.
Late Score Pushes Trojans Pass Bears
Petersburg, Va. — In a game that lived up to the hype, the Shaw Bears found themselves on the wrong end of the fourth-quarter heroics this week as a late touchdown gave Virginia State University a 28-24 win over the Bears Saturday afternoon. Both teams traded punts to start...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Cuts His List To Four
It’s no great surprise at this point but Andrej Stojakovic has released the list of his final four schools and Duke is not there. Three out of four are on the West Coast: UCLA, Stanford and Oregon. The fourth school? Texas. Incidentally, he had considered Virginia but they are...
Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
dukebasketballreport.com
Adam Finkelstein Breaks Down Duke’s Class Of 2023 And Offers Some Insights On This Year’s Team As Well
We didn't see this when it came out, but CBS’s David Cobb and Adam Finkelstein talk about Duke landing TJ Power and what that means for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. Finkelstein says that he comes to Duke understanding that he is probably not a one-and-done player. he praises his maturity and his feel for the game. He sounds like what Mike Krzyzewski called a program player, a guy you can build around as he matures.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
cbs17
Tree hits Carrboro home as 100K+ in Triangle remain without power
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Strong winds from Hurricane Ian brought down trees across the Triangle on Friday. A tree fell through the roof of a home on King St. in Carrboro late in the afternoon. Burnette Smith said her sister was in the home lying in bed while it happened.
Golf Digest
Our 10 favorite Pinehurst courses, ranked
If it’s been a decade since you’ve been back to Pinehurst, it’s time to go—much has changed. There are several new additions to the scene, and most of the major courses have undergone serious, and in some cases total, transformations. Though Pinehurst (and neighboring Southern Pines)...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
