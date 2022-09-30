ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
IRVINGTON, AL
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road

UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Man charged with thefts at Pepsi, Lee’s Collision

A trespassing complaint led to last week’s arrest of a local man who was wanted in connection with thefts committed earlier this year at two Atmore businesses. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Harrison had been sought by city police for more than a month after several people identified him as the man caught on surveillance video at Lee’s Collision Center on June 9, when several catalytic converters were removed from vehicles there.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 arrested after high-speed chase

UPDATE: A man and a male juvenile are facing charges in connection with a high-speed chase Tuesday night. The chase began around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Dauphin Island Parkway and Interstate 10 when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle containing the pair. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old D’Marquez Tremayne Williams of Mobile, refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended on U.S. 45 at Bay Street when the vehicle struck an embarkment, police said Wednesday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Daphne HS students arrested this year for THC vapes

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police put out a warning to parents and students this week about a rise in the number of electronic vapes and e-cigarettes turning up in the schools. They’re showing up on school campuses more often than ever before. That’s reason enough for concern but School Resource Officers (SRO) are now regularly finding them with more than just nicotine in them.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach police looking for alleged beer bandit

OARNAGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police are asking the public’s help to identify an alleged beer bandit. Police said the man seen in the surveillance pictures is accused of loading up on cold beer and walking out of multiple convenience stores. If you recognize him, you are...
ORANGE BEACH, AL

