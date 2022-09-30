Read full article on original website
utv44.com
MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
1 LeFlore High School student stabbed, 1 taken to Metro Jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a student is in Metro Jail after he stabbed another student during a fight at LeFlore Magnet High School Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from MPD. Officers responded to the high school on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at around 1:00 p.m. in reference to one stabbed. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
Elberta schools burglarized, charges filed against juvenile, adult arrested
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Elberta Police Department said they are investigating burglaries that have happened at Elberta schools Sunday night. Officers said on Monday, Oct. 3, they found out about burglaries that took place at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High Schools. No damage was reported to officers but many items were stolen. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. fentanyl crackdown led to arrest of alleged dealer in woman's OD death
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — An effort to crack down on fentanyl in Baldwin County has led authorities to an alleged drug dealer who investigators say is responsible for the death of a Foley woman. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said the arrest of Daphne resident Jourdan Solis, 32,...
Burglaries at three Elberta schools in one night lead to arrests of adult, juvenile
Baldwin County authorities say two people were charged following a series of burglaries this weekend at schools in Elberta. Elberta police say the break-ins apparently took place Sunday night at Elberta’s elementary, middle and high schools. While no damage was reported, police said several items were taken. After an...
WPMI
Crime scene: Mobile Police investigate report of body found Navco Rd. at Morningside Dr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime scene has been established at Navco Rd. and Morningside Dr. after Mobile Police responded to a report of a body found. The initial call around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning reported a black male found not breathing. Mobile Police released the following information Wednesday...
atmorenews.com
Man charged with thefts at Pepsi, Lee’s Collision
A trespassing complaint led to last week’s arrest of a local man who was wanted in connection with thefts committed earlier this year at two Atmore businesses. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Harrison had been sought by city police for more than a month after several people identified him as the man caught on surveillance video at Lee’s Collision Center on June 9, when several catalytic converters were removed from vehicles there.
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested after high-speed chase
UPDATE: A man and a male juvenile are facing charges in connection with a high-speed chase Tuesday night. The chase began around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Dauphin Island Parkway and Interstate 10 when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle containing the pair. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old D’Marquez Tremayne Williams of Mobile, refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended on U.S. 45 at Bay Street when the vehicle struck an embarkment, police said Wednesday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Daphne HS students arrested this year for THC vapes
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police put out a warning to parents and students this week about a rise in the number of electronic vapes and e-cigarettes turning up in the schools. They’re showing up on school campuses more often than ever before. That’s reason enough for concern but School Resource Officers (SRO) are now regularly finding them with more than just nicotine in them.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Six people arrested after discharging guns, two are victims from Ladd-Peebles shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Neighbors in the Birdville Community describe what sounded like a war zone early Monday morning. Six young people were arrested for firing guns. According to Mobile police, two of those suspects were victims in last year’s Ladd-Peebles stadium shooting. No one was shot in all...
CBS42.com
Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane....
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile family pleading for answers after nightclub shooting, man remains hospitalized
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A family looking for answers after their loved one was shot multiple times inside a Mobile nightclub. 31-year-old Derrick Shavers remains in the ICU. He was shot two weeks ago at the “Bank Nightlife” Club off Azalea Road. No suspect has been named. “We...
Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach police looking for alleged beer bandit
OARNAGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police are asking the public’s help to identify an alleged beer bandit. Police said the man seen in the surveillance pictures is accused of loading up on cold beer and walking out of multiple convenience stores. If you recognize him, you are...
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
