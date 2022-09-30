Read full article on original website
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Downs Michigan State In Four Sets
Penn State women’s volleyball took down Michigan State in four sets (25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16) Sunday afternoon at Rec Hall. Michigan State played the Nittany Lions tight in the middle two sets and almost played spoiler in front of the Rec Hall crowd. But Penn State eventually prevailed for its 13th win of the year.
Onward State
Penn State-Michigan Slated For ‘Big Noon Kickoff’
Big Noon Kickoff strikes again. No. 10 Penn State football’s October 15 road matchup against No. 4 Michigan will kick off at noon on FOX, as announced by the program on Monday. This will be Penn State’s third noon kickoff so far this season. Most notably, the Nittany Lions’...
Onward State
Penn State’s Post-Northwestern Report Card
It wasn’t pretty, but sometimes it doesn’t have to be. Penn State escaped Beaver Stadium with a 17-7 win over Northwestern Saturday afternoon in cold and rainy conditions. Penn State’s offense didn’t have its best performance, but its defense and special teams came up in massive spots throughout the entire game.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Northwestern
Still drying out? We are, too. In case you missed it, Penn State battled through the return of Big Ten football weather (read: downpours, wind, and plunging temperatures) on Saturday to take down Northwestern 17-7. While it wasn’t pretty, the Nittany Lions got the job done. Our photographers were...
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Women’s Soccer Suffers 3-0 Upset To Ohio State
No. 6 Penn State women’s soccer (7-3-2, 2-2-1 Big Ten) dropped its second straight Big Ten match 3-0 to Ohio State (8-2-2, 3-1-1 Big Ten) in Columbus on Sunday afternoon. Despite a dominant game from the Nittany Lions, Ohio State scored two goals within three minutes of each other, and head coach Erica Dambach’s lineup couldn’t respond. The Buckeyes added an insurance goal in the final minute of the match to overpower the sixth-ranked Penn State squad.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Shuts Out Indiana 4-0
No. 6 Penn State field hockey (9-2, 4-1 Big Ten) took care of business against Indiana (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten), winning 4-0 in Bloomington, Indiana. Penn State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to Mackenzie Allessie scoring on a penalty shot in the first two minutes. Sophia Gladieux scored later in the quarter to increase the lead to two.
Onward State
Penn State’s Offense Remains Streaky In Win Over Northwestern
Well, it wasn’t pretty, but Penn State escaped Beaver Stadium with a 17-7 win in the end. Penn State’s defense showed up in big spots throughout the entire game, but the same can’t be said for the offense that was plagued by five turnovers. It wasn’t only the turnovers that caused problems, though, as the unit was never really able to find a good flow throughout the game.
Onward State
Penn State Football Ranked No. 10 In AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions are coming off a gritty 17-7 win over Northwestern Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. The team battled through some pesky weather conditions to escape the day with a victory. It wasn’t a sexy one, though, as Penn State’s running backs fumbled four times and Sean Clifford registered one interception. Still, a win is a win, something Texas A&M and Oklahoma couldn’t get this week.
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Five
After its narrow 17-7 victory over Northwestern, No. 10 Penn State football is 5-0. While some Nittany Lions had productive days, they weren’t the only ones around college football who did so. Here’s a look at how former Penn Staters fared across the country on Saturday. Will Levis,...
Onward State
Gameday Observations: Northwestern
Penn State football battled the rainy, windy conditions and remained undefeated with a 17-7 win over Northwestern. The Nittany Lions turned the ball over five times, but a lights-out defensive performance from Manny Diaz’s crew secured a win for Penn State. Besides the on-field action, there were plenty of...
Onward State
Ball Security Suffers In Penn State’s Rainy Northwestern Matchup
Penn State may have beat Northwestern, but the 17-7 victory was anything but pretty. Through their first four games, the Nittany Lions had just one turnover on the year – an interception against Purdue in week one. The team had five on Saturday, including four fumbles from the running back room.
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 8 Wisconsin In Straight Sets
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) dropped its match to No. 8 Wisconsin (8-3, 2-1 Big Ten) on Friday night, taking its second loss of the season. The Nittany Lions looked quite sluggish for the first time this season, as the team lost in straight sets.
Onward State
Penn State’s Defense Steps Up In Grimey Win Against Northwestern
It wasn’t pretty, but sometimes, it doesn’t have to be. Penn State and Northwestern duked it out in the rain on Saturday afternoon, but the Nittany Lions escaped the weekend with a 17-7 win and will head into their bye week undefeated. The offense did not look its...
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern
No. 11 Penn State football is wheeling and dealing, as it heads into today’s matchup against Northwestern with a 4-0 record. The Nittany Lions head into the game coming off a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan. Meanwhile, Northwestern is on the opposite end, heading into Happy Valley with a 1-3 record. The Wildcats’ only win came over Nebraska in Ireland back in week zero. It may be another blowout, but we will certainly see some of Penn State’s younger players get some valuable time, once again.
Onward State
Running Back Devyn Ford No Longer With Penn State Football
Junior running back Devyn Ford is no longer a member of Penn State’s football team, head coach James Franklin announced at his post-Northwestern press conference Saturday. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin said. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him the best.”
Onward State
Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance
Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
