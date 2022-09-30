ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Trevor Noah Leaving ‘The Daily Show’: Source

By Alex Zalben
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vJLP_0iFzlOIC00

Trevor Noah , who began on The Daily Show as a recurring contributor in 2014 and was elevated to host, taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015, is leaving the series, a source tells Decider.

The news was announced earlier tonight to his audience, and came as a surprise to staff. The announcement will air in tonight’s episode, which will be broadcast on Comedy Central at 11pm ET. The news was later confirmed by Variety , who obtained a statement from the network:

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years.  With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

The official Daily Show Twitter account posted the segment announcing his departure:

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu

— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

In the segment, Noah recalls the “crazy bet” that led to him being hired as the host of the show. “What a journey it’s been,” Noah says. “I realized after the seven years, my time is up. Yeah. But in the most beautiful way. Honestly. I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. One of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh particularly when the stories are shitty on the worst days.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time, you know? I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, stand-up was dead. And when I got back out there again, I realized there’s another part of my life I wanted to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries, I miss putting on shows…”

The statement continues, with Noah joking, “I’m not disappearing, don’t worry. If I owe you money, I’ll pay you.”

Initially, the South African comic was seen as a controversial choice for hosting the show, particularly when old tweets resurfaced that seemed to be potentially anti-semitic. Other old routines surfaced that spurred further controversy thanks to derogatory jokes made about Aboriginal women. On top of that (and perhaps less controversially), Noah brought a different vibe to the proceedings than Stewart, who was lauded for not only bringing comedy to news, but — often to his chagrin — news to comedy fans.

In response to the change, ratings on the former powerhouse dropped precipitously, and the relevance of the once omnipresent Daily Show seemed to fade. However, over time, and particularly during the pandemic, Noah began to form his own point of view, and became a trusted voice in his own right — perhaps less with comedy, and more with biting, pointed takes that took the form of video op-eds.

Noah also helped spin off The Daily Show with The Opposition with Jordan Klepper , featuring long-time corespondent and collaborator Jordan Klepper. In addition to The Daily Show , Noah has hosted the Grammys twice, and the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2022.

He’s also reportedly dating Dua Lipa , but that doesn’t seem very relevant to this story.

With Noah’s contract with Comedy Central ending this year, it looks like his time in the storied desk is over. What Noah will do next, and who will pick up the baton that has traveled from Craig Kilborn, to Jon Stewart to Noah is TBD. In fact, it’s up in the air (without further word from Comedy Central) whether the show will continue at all — though it’s fair to say that with more than 3,662 episodes and over 26 years on the air, chances are the Paramount-owned network will want to keep it going in some form, as noted in the statement above.

Decider has reached out to Comedy Central and Paramount for additional comment, though they did not respond by press time.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah DATING! The singer, 27, and Daily Show host, 38, spark romance rumors as they're pictured cozying up together and KISSING after intimate dinner at a restaurant in NYC

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah set rumors that they are dating flying after the two were pictured kissing and hugging on a cozy date night out in New York City on Wednesday. The 27-year-old pop star and the 38-year-old host of The Daily Show were seen enjoying an intimate yet low-key dinner together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, in exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Craig Kilborn
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Jordan Klepper
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Daily Show#Comedy Show#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Central#Variety
Vibe

Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Kevin Hart spoke in defense of Will Smith as a guest on the Revolt podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The 43-year-old entertainer discussed his predecessor’s career accolades as well as the incident that found Chris Rock at the receiving end of a shocking slap. During...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Jennifer Hudson Feud Rumor: “Don’t Like How People Pit Us Against Each Other”

Kelly Clarkson may be filling Ellen DeGeneres‘ plum broadcast time slot, but she’s also facing fresh competition in the daytime talk show space. Clarkson, who is preparing to debut Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be joined in the daytime TV sphere by another American Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson. Hudson, who competed on Idol in 2004 and placed as a finalist in the third season of the series, is launching her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, this month. Ahead of the series’ premiere, Clarkson shut down any rumors of bad blood between herself and Hudson, sharing nothing but support...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Chelsea Clinton Says She Was Friends With Ivanka Trump Until ‘She Went to the Dark Side’

Chelsea Clinton made it very clear she’s no longer cool with Ivanka Trump. During Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Chelsea was asked about Jared Kushner’s new book, Breaking History, in which he claimed Ivanka had reached out to Chelsea shortly after the 2016 presidential election. Kushner, who married Ivanka in 2009, said the former first daughter called Chelsea in an effort to arrange a dinner between the two families. Chelsea confirmed she spoke to Ivanka after Election Day, but didn’t recall any dinner invitation.
POLITICS
Decider.com

Decider.com

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy