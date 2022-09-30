Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Individual Golf Champions Crowned Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Defining PIAA champion Josh James of Union City was one of four District 10 golfers to claim individual D-10 titles at the Country Club of Meadville on Saturday. In the two-round event, James (Class 2A boys), Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor (Class 3A boys), North East’s Anna...
d9and10sports.com
Clarion’s Kerle, Bradford’s Franz Win D9 Boys Individual Golf Titles Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Course
KANE, Pa. – Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Bradford’s Jake Franz won District 9 individual golf titles Saturday at the Kane Country Club. Kerle took home the Class 2A crown with a two-day total of 152 a shot ahead of Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing, while Franz won the District 8/9 3A title with a two-day total of 150, nine shots better than Allderice’s Benito Taromina.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois/Warren Volleyball; Clarion/ECC Girls Soccer Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at DuBois girls’ volleyball game and the Elk County Catholic at Clarion girls’ soccer game Monday, Oct. 3. Andy Close will have the call of the volleyball match, which will start between 7 and 7:30...
d9and10sports.com
Farrell’s Smith Named Week 6 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – When you break a school record, chances are your team had a pretty good week. That’s exactly what Farrell quarterback Kabron Smith did, completing 16-of-19 passes for a school-record 400 yards and 400 yards in a 42-13 win over Wilmington. Smith broke the old mark set by Isaac Clarke in 2017 of 365.
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: Prep Grad Howard, IUP Knock Off No. 8 Slippery Rock
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football team made timely plays when it mattered and held off a final push from eighth-ranked Slippery Rock in a wire-to-wire 20-12 Homecoming victory at a soggy George P. Miller Stadium on Saturday afternoon. IUP defensive back and Cathedral Prep grad Jaheim Howard had...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 1 D10 Football: Reynolds Rolls, Grove City Holds off Greenville
HERMITAGE, Pa. – A week after breaking the Mercer County single-game rushing record, Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner scored three touchdowns on the ground as the Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 50-6 win over Kennedy Catholic. Haydin McLaughlin and Brayden McCloskey also had big games. McCloskey threw a 41-yard...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 30, 2022 D10 FB: Meadville, Prep Get Statement Wins; Farrell’s Smith Sets Program Single-Game Passing Mark in Victory
OIL CITY, Pa. – Meadville’s Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker combined for over 300 yards on the ground as the Bulldogs took complete command of Region 4 with a 35-0 win over Oil City. In the process, the Bulldogs were able to curtail star Oil City running back...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: ECC at Clarion Girls Soccer
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
IUP Enters DII Top 25 Rankings; Penn State Moves Into Top 10, Carnegie Mellon Holds Steady in Respective Polls
WACO, Texas – After its big win over Slippery Rock on Saturday, IUP made a leap into the AFCA Division II Top 25. The Crimson Hawks went from unranked to No. 18 with their 20-12 win over SRU, which fell from No. 8 to No. 20 with the loss. IUP travels to Cal on Saturday, while Slippery Rock hosts Mercyhurst.
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: D9/10 Alums Help Thiel Snap 41-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Bethany
BETHANY, W. Va. – Eisenhower alum Owen Trumbull threw a touchdown pass and Reynolds graduate Dreyvin Livingston kicked what proved to be the game-winning extra point as Thiel snapped its 41-game losing streak, with a 27-26 win over Bethany. The 41-game skid was the longest current streak in college...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC
Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
Land where failed Panthers facility would have been built in Rock Hill now listed for sale
ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than three years after land was purchased for the now-failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill, the 245-acre lot is now listed for sale. A listing with the Colliers commercial real estate firm shares a rendering of the lot just off of Interstate...
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
thecharlottepost.com
‘We knew it was going to happen:’ J.C. Smith confident before, after first win
‘We knew it was going to happen:’ J.C. Smith confident before, after first win. 49-14 trouncing of Elizabeth City ramps up expectations ahead of Shaw game. Johnson C. Smith football head coach Maurice Flowers earned his first win leading the Golden Bulls with Thursday's 49-14 victory against Elizabeth City State.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
WBTV
Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina
Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Overnight, moderate to heavy rain will continue along with occasional wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Friday evening weather update. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WBTV
Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
