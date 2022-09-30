ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

d9and10sports.com

Clarion’s Kerle, Bradford’s Franz Win D9 Boys Individual Golf Titles Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Course

KANE, Pa. – Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Bradford’s Jake Franz won District 9 individual golf titles Saturday at the Kane Country Club. Kerle took home the Class 2A crown with a two-day total of 152 a shot ahead of Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing, while Franz won the District 8/9 3A title with a two-day total of 150, nine shots better than Allderice’s Benito Taromina.
BRADFORD, PA
d9and10sports.com

Oct. 1 D10 Football: Reynolds Rolls, Grove City Holds off Greenville

HERMITAGE, Pa. – A week after breaking the Mercer County single-game rushing record, Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner scored three touchdowns on the ground as the Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 50-6 win over Kennedy Catholic. Haydin McLaughlin and Brayden McCloskey also had big games. McCloskey threw a 41-yard...
GROVE CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: ECC at Clarion Girls Soccer

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of our social media channels.
CLARION, PA
ROCK HILL, SC

