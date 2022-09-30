ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage

Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
FLINT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond

• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Update: Changes coming to I-75 Modernization project in Oakland County this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced changes to road closures are coming to the I-75 modernization project this weekend.Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, MDOT crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to 11 Mile road. The southbound service drive will also be closed from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696. MDOT officials say this closure will allow the City of Royal Oak to install a new watermain under the southbound service drive.This closure will remain in place until Sept. 1, 2023.       From 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 through...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cold case executions: who killed Linda Wright and Gary Kasco over 50 years ago?

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly half of a century since Linda Wright and Gary Kasco were brutally murdered inside a Bingham Farms home. It's been 50 years of evidence and clues and dead ends as the Michigan State Police have investigated - but despite the passage of time, they're not done searching for the person responsible.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Update on North Channel Beach Park in Clay Township

A second meeting to provide information and share updates on the plans for Channel Beach Park in Clay Township was recently hosted by the county parks and recreation department and representatives from the planning firm, Smith Group PMB. The project, first announced in a 2020 newsletter from St. Clair County,...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI

