FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
Michigan firefighters find body in burning field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023
When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
Detroit News
Flooding reached the ceiling of a Grosse Pointe family's Naples condo after Hurricane Ian
Lisa Dettloff had only vacationed in her family's new north Naples condo for 10 days before it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They didn't know what to expect — but it was not storm surges of at least 9 feet flooding their entire first-floor condo, which is on the Naples coast, just 500 feet away from the beach, Dettloff said.
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond
• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As deer hunting season begins in Michigan, Oakland County sheriff gives reminder: don't hunt drunk
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is encouraging hunters to use caution and common sense during the bow season, which lasts until Nov. 14, and then firearm hunting season, which runs for two weeks beginning Nov. 15.
Update: Changes coming to I-75 Modernization project in Oakland County this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced changes to road closures are coming to the I-75 modernization project this weekend.Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, MDOT crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to 11 Mile road. The southbound service drive will also be closed from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696. MDOT officials say this closure will allow the City of Royal Oak to install a new watermain under the southbound service drive.This closure will remain in place until Sept. 1, 2023. From 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 through...
Detroit News
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Gas prices continue to rise across Michigan and experts say it may get worse
According to AAA, higher demand for gas with low supply and the fluctuated price of oil are the main reasons for the price hike.
fox2detroit.com
Cold case executions: who killed Linda Wright and Gary Kasco over 50 years ago?
BINGHAM FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly half of a century since Linda Wright and Gary Kasco were brutally murdered inside a Bingham Farms home. It's been 50 years of evidence and clues and dead ends as the Michigan State Police have investigated - but despite the passage of time, they're not done searching for the person responsible.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Update on North Channel Beach Park in Clay Township
A second meeting to provide information and share updates on the plans for Channel Beach Park in Clay Township was recently hosted by the county parks and recreation department and representatives from the planning firm, Smith Group PMB. The project, first announced in a 2020 newsletter from St. Clair County,...
