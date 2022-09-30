Read full article on original website
La Habra, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bishop Amat football coach Steve Hagerty, player suspended for game vs. Sierra Canyon
Bishop Amat head football coach Steve Hagerty and senior running back Aiden Ramos have been suspended for Friday's Mission League game against Sierra Canyon, multiple sources confirmed to SBLive. Hagerty will not be present at Sierra Canyon. The one-game suspensions were handed down by the ...
Huntington Beach, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Huntington Beach. The Edison High School - Huntington Beach football team will have a game with Huntington Beach High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Santa Ana continues to roll with decisive league win over Calvary Chapel
Santa Ana quarterback Sergio Torres scampers for a long gain during the second quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High’s football team continued to get strong performances offensively, defensively and special teams as the Saints remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Calvary Chapel 45-0 Friday night before a Homecoming crowd at the Santa Ana Stadium.
ocsportszone.com
NOTES: Tough PCL race, Saints and Eagles collide, Fence Post update and unique homecoming
Northwood players (from left) Muhammad Wahby, Jonathan Kang, Eugene Miyata and Adam Harper represent the Timberwolves at a coin toss. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Most teams in the eight-team Pacific Coast Conference have byes this week and are gearing up for the start of league play in a couple weeks.
foxla.com
Man shot at football game at an Ontario-area high school
A 43-year-old Pasadena man was shot outside a football game at Colony High School. Police are still searching for suspects. The football game was not connected to the school, according to police.
PHOTOS: Long Beach State vs Hawaii NCAA Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more.
MaxPreps
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday
The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season is set. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) both did their part Friday with wins leading into the Oct. 7 showdown at Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco improved to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim) while Mater Dei, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).
fullcoll.edu
Tremendous local football legacy celebrated at Fullerton High
A podium was in the center of the football field, flower bouquets put out, chairs arranged for the audience, and warmhearted music streamed from stadium speakers. With this, preparations were in place to celebrate the lives of beloved Fullerton athletics icons Brigman “Brig” and Marvin “Marvelous Marv” Owens, brothers who passed away within weeks of each other this past summer.
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play
The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
2urbangirls.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County
YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Football Breaks Into Top 25 After Upset Win
The Bruins had stolen a few votes over the first month of the season, but have now broken into the rankings for the first time in 2022.
Police arrest guardian of boy found in Huntington Beach
Officers found the boy in the area of Beach Blvd. and Yorktown Ave. He is believed to be between 10 and 13 years old and unable to communicate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Strikes Near Yorba Linda
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known.
2 hikers, including former Dallas Cowboy player, killed in fall near Idyllwild
A former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys was one of two hikers killed trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild, authorities said Thursday.
