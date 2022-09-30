ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries

There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Ayesha Curry's Oakland Store Closed After Break-In

Ayesha Curry's flagship store in Oakland was closed this weekend because of a break-in. "Sweet July Oakland" posted on Facebook Saturday that the store and cafe would be closed due to a break-in the night before. The store apologized for the inconvenience and said it plans to reschedule coffee week...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Sonora, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Hidden Benicia: Zodiac

Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
BENICIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Stefani
Person
Elon Musk
KTVU FOX 2

Residents frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're not doing anything." The sideshow was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Construction Vehicle Careens Into Visitacion Valley Residence

So... a front loader crashed into a home in San Francisco today. According to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department, the construction vehicle also hit at least one car; no injuries were reported in the incident that occurred along the 3900 block of San Bruno Avenue, and it remains unclear as to how the large construction vehicle managed to crash into both the car and home. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Paper Tickets#East Bay#Theaters#Arts Center#Alta Vista#Lsb Nbc Bay Area#Signal#Lsb New York Magazine#Docusign#Sfgate#Mavericks
KRON4 News

Here’s how a SF man tracked down his stolen items

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

How You Can Eat This Oakland Icon’s Food Before It’s Gone (For Now)

Fans of powerfully good Afro-Caribbean food collectively held their breath when news broke in March 2022 that Miss Ollie’s in Oakland was closing. Thankfully, in short order owner and operator Sarah Kirnon moved to Forage Kitchen for a resident pop-up, Holders House. Now, even her tenure at 478 25th Street at Telegraph Avenue is coming to an end, with the last day of service planned for October 7. A September 26 post on the Holders House Instagram announced the wrap-up. Watch the account’s Instagram for times to head over for jerk pork or fried chicken in the final week.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
diablomag.com

Restaurant Review: Dim Sum Delight

It used to be that uncovering good dim sum required a little legwork: an exploratory mission to Oakland’s Chinatown or Dublin’s Ulferts Center, perhaps, or a longer journey to Milpitas Square or Clement Street across the bridge. Those days are in the past, fortunately, as dim sum—and dumplings...
ALAMEDA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy