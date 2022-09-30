Read full article on original website
What's at stake on election day in Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting in non-English language). RASCOE: Lula, as he's widely known, is running against Brazil's far-right incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has raised fears about the state of Brazil's democracy by suggesting he might try to hang on to power even if he loses. NPR's John Otis is in Sao Paulo, where the Lula campaign is based. Good morning.
What the recent wins for far-right parties in Europe could mean for the region
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political scientist Cas Mudde about Sweden's and Italy's electoral results. Now to Western Europe, where two recent elections show what seems to be the growing force of far-right politics. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni is set to become the country's first female prime minister after her party, The Brothers of Italy, a far-right group with neofascist roots, claimed the greatest percentage of votes in that country's election earlier this week. And in Sweden earlier this month, a far-right group called the Sweden Democrats won big. They received the second highest number of votes in the election after the left-leaning Social Democrats. And while the far-right party won't hold the seat of power, it is widely expected that they will be influential in setting the country's political agenda.
How Russian forces lost control of the Ukrainian railway hub of Lyman
Russia is losing territory in Ukraine almost as quickly as it pretends to annex it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now says that a railway hub is back in his country's control. Lyman is in a region that Russia claimed for itself after a much-discredited referendum. NPR's Jason Beaubien is covering various Ukrainian advances in southern Ukraine. Hey there, Jason.
Candidates in Brazil's presidential race take their final laps
The day before the vote dawns, and President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are making one last push to get the vote out in Brazil. Candidates in Brazil's presidential race are taking their final laps around the country in what has become the most significant election since Latin America's largest country returned to democracy in 1985. Tomorrow, the choice for voters comes down to two polar opposites - a far-right former Army captain who has told his supporters to prepare for war if he loses or an elderly leftist who, just three years ago, was in jail for corruption. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report.
The NPR podcast 'Throughline' examines how Korean culture went global
Fans of the Netflix hit "Squid Game" are already looking forward to Season 2, which is in the works. The show was awarded six Emmys last month, becoming the first non-English-language series to win. "Squid Game" is just one in a long line of South Korean cultural products that have taken the world by storm. There are movies such as "Parasite" and musical acts like BTS. Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline, and they bring a story behind the Korean wave.
Russian men continue to escape conscription in large numbers to Turkey
Audio will be available later today. Russians who have gone to Turkey to avoid conscription are at a loss to figure out their new future. Meanwhile, thousands of men keep arriving.
The Nord Stream leaks are a wake-up call for countries with vulnerable pipelines
A week after several suspicious ruptures were discovered along the undersea Nord Stream pipeline, gas has reportedly stopped leaking but the questions keep flowing. Namely: What — and who — caused the damage? And how can countries try to prevent similar incidents going forward?. Scientists say the two...
After the storm, the scams, lies and misinformation flood in
As in any other moment of crisis, many of us have taken to the internet to try to understand or process the scale of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Along with videos of sharks swimming in the streets, memes have exploded on social media. And some of them are bizarre, and some of them are even funny. But there are also many spreading lies and misinformation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has specifically warned residents across the state to be on the lookout against potential financial scams that often seem to follow the paths of disasters. Here he is talking about that.
Ukrainian villages grapple with the effects of Russia's sham referendum
In Ukrainian villages on the front line, Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions may further complicate life. President Vladimir Putin says he's annexing four more regions of Ukraine. Yesterday's announcement followed votes in the regions that were largely dismissed by the international community as shams. President Biden said yesterday that Putin, quote, "can't seize his neighbor's territory and get away with it." As NPR's Kat Lonsdorf reports, the annexation, even if it's brief, will likely have real implications for Ukrainians on the front lines who are staring down Russian forces.
How Ukraine ended up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March. There are concerns about the safety and security of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where this weekend Ukraine accused Russia of kidnapping the plant's director. But how did Ukraine end up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants? NPR's Julian Hayda has this report.
Jewish Ukrainian father and son soldiers mark holy days under cloud of Russia's war
For Ukrainian Orthodox Jews Asher and David Cherkaskyi, a father and son both fighting on the front lines in the eastern Donbas region, beating Russia has become especially important to them because of their faith. While Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely claims his army is "liberating" Ukrainians from a Nazi...
Pakistanis save their town from floodwaters by building an embankment
As unprecedented rains lashed Pakistan, residents built their own embankments to save a large town, took over public schools for shelter and set up a boat highway for transport. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Floodwaters have been slow to recede in Pakistan. Its foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told NPR his ancestral...
North Korea launches missile over Japan, sending residents to shelter
Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile over the north of the country in an escalation of Pyongyang's missile tests that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo.
Analysis: Biden administration faced with severe weather, the economy, and aggressive Russia
Audio will be available later today. Severe weather, the economy, and a bellicose Russia are all challenges facing the Biden administration.
Stampede in Indonesia at a soccer stadium leaves at least 125 dead
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Amnesty International's Indonesia Executive Director, Usman Hamid about the soccer stadium stampede that left at least 125 people dead after police teargassed the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF GUNSHOTS) AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. That's the sound of police firing tear gas at an unruly crowd at a soccer...
Celeste Ng on her latest novel 'Our Missing Hearts'
A 12 year-old boy learns the truth about his missing mother and his dystopian society in "Our Missing Hearts." NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Celeste Ng about her new novel. Celeste Ng's new novel opens with a preteen boy and a sense of foreboding, a la The Preserving American Culture and Traditions Act, or PACT, looms over everything.
A new study examines Black life expectancy and well-being in the U.S.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Andre Perry from the Brookings Institution about their study, "The Black Progress Index." Even if you don't follow health news or stories with a lot of numbers, this is one that might have stuck. Life expectancy in the United States overall is at its lowest since 1996 - down to 76.1 years. Now, that's largely due to the COVID pandemic. But that number, a measure of longevity, doesn't tell the whole story. But in combination with other information, it can offer meaningful information - information that can help improve the quality of life. Last week, the Brookings Institution, in partnership with the NAACP, released the Black Progress Index, a new study looking at Black life expectancy and along with other information about Black well-being. We called Andre M. Perry to tell us more about it. He's a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Andre Perry, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
Transracial adoptees with different views on abortion agree on cultural trauma
Two transracial adoptees have different views on abortion, but both agree transracial adoptions can be traumatic. (This story first aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 23, 2022.) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Abortion rights opponents sometimes promote adoption as an alternative to abortion. Even a Supreme Court justice did this on...
How McKinsey cashed in by consulting for both companies and their regulators
RICHARD RIEHLE: (As Tom Smykowski) I've been looking all over for you guys. Have you seen this? I knew it. I knew it. DAVID HERMAN: (As Michael Bolton) What? It's a staff meeting. So what?. RIEHLE: (As Tom Smykowski) So what? We're all screwed, that's what. They're going to downsize...
On the edge of Russia's illegal annexation, Ukrainians grapple with uncertainty
TAVRIISKE, Ukraine — Andrii Boiarskyi stands outside a mini-mart on the side of the main road out of town. He leans against his car and scrolls through his phone. It's full of videos and photos that he took of explosions in his hometown of Orikhiv, just a few miles down the road.
