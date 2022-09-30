ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NPR

What's at stake on election day in Brazil

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting in non-English language). RASCOE: Lula, as he's widely known, is running against Brazil's far-right incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has raised fears about the state of Brazil's democracy by suggesting he might try to hang on to power even if he loses. NPR's John Otis is in Sao Paulo, where the Lula campaign is based. Good morning.
POLITICS
NPR

What the recent wins for far-right parties in Europe could mean for the region

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political scientist Cas Mudde about Sweden's and Italy's electoral results. Now to Western Europe, where two recent elections show what seems to be the growing force of far-right politics. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni is set to become the country's first female prime minister after her party, The Brothers of Italy, a far-right group with neofascist roots, claimed the greatest percentage of votes in that country's election earlier this week. And in Sweden earlier this month, a far-right group called the Sweden Democrats won big. They received the second highest number of votes in the election after the left-leaning Social Democrats. And while the far-right party won't hold the seat of power, it is widely expected that they will be influential in setting the country's political agenda.
ELECTIONS
NPR

How Russian forces lost control of the Ukrainian railway hub of Lyman

Russia is losing territory in Ukraine almost as quickly as it pretends to annex it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now says that a railway hub is back in his country's control. Lyman is in a region that Russia claimed for itself after a much-discredited referendum. NPR's Jason Beaubien is covering various Ukrainian advances in southern Ukraine. Hey there, Jason.
EUROPE
NPR

Candidates in Brazil's presidential race take their final laps

The day before the vote dawns, and President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are making one last push to get the vote out in Brazil. Candidates in Brazil's presidential race are taking their final laps around the country in what has become the most significant election since Latin America's largest country returned to democracy in 1985. Tomorrow, the choice for voters comes down to two polar opposites - a far-right former Army captain who has told his supporters to prepare for war if he loses or an elderly leftist who, just three years ago, was in jail for corruption. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Pocketcasts#Npr One
NPR

The NPR podcast 'Throughline' examines how Korean culture went global

Fans of the Netflix hit "Squid Game" are already looking forward to Season 2, which is in the works. The show was awarded six Emmys last month, becoming the first non-English-language series to win. "Squid Game" is just one in a long line of South Korean cultural products that have taken the world by storm. There are movies such as "Parasite" and musical acts like BTS. Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline, and they bring a story behind the Korean wave.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

After the storm, the scams, lies and misinformation flood in

As in any other moment of crisis, many of us have taken to the internet to try to understand or process the scale of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Along with videos of sharks swimming in the streets, memes have exploded on social media. And some of them are bizarre, and some of them are even funny. But there are also many spreading lies and misinformation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has specifically warned residents across the state to be on the lookout against potential financial scams that often seem to follow the paths of disasters. Here he is talking about that.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Ukrainian villages grapple with the effects of Russia's sham referendum

In Ukrainian villages on the front line, Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions may further complicate life. President Vladimir Putin says he's annexing four more regions of Ukraine. Yesterday's announcement followed votes in the regions that were largely dismissed by the international community as shams. President Biden said yesterday that Putin, quote, "can't seize his neighbor's territory and get away with it." As NPR's Kat Lonsdorf reports, the annexation, even if it's brief, will likely have real implications for Ukrainians on the front lines who are staring down Russian forces.
POLITICS
NPR

How Ukraine ended up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March. There are concerns about the safety and security of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where this weekend Ukraine accused Russia of kidnapping the plant's director. But how did Ukraine end up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants? NPR's Julian Hayda has this report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Pakistanis save their town from floodwaters by building an embankment

As unprecedented rains lashed Pakistan, residents built their own embankments to save a large town, took over public schools for shelter and set up a boat highway for transport. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Floodwaters have been slow to recede in Pakistan. Its foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told NPR his ancestral...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Stampede in Indonesia at a soccer stadium leaves at least 125 dead

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Amnesty International's Indonesia Executive Director, Usman Hamid about the soccer stadium stampede that left at least 125 people dead after police teargassed the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF GUNSHOTS) AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. That's the sound of police firing tear gas at an unruly crowd at a soccer...
FIFA
NPR

Celeste Ng on her latest novel 'Our Missing Hearts'

A 12 year-old boy learns the truth about his missing mother and his dystopian society in "Our Missing Hearts." NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Celeste Ng about her new novel. Celeste Ng's new novel opens with a preteen boy and a sense of foreboding, a la The Preserving American Culture and Traditions Act, or PACT, looms over everything.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

A new study examines Black life expectancy and well-being in the U.S.

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Andre Perry from the Brookings Institution about their study, "The Black Progress Index." Even if you don't follow health news or stories with a lot of numbers, this is one that might have stuck. Life expectancy in the United States overall is at its lowest since 1996 - down to 76.1 years. Now, that's largely due to the COVID pandemic. But that number, a measure of longevity, doesn't tell the whole story. But in combination with other information, it can offer meaningful information - information that can help improve the quality of life. Last week, the Brookings Institution, in partnership with the NAACP, released the Black Progress Index, a new study looking at Black life expectancy and along with other information about Black well-being. We called Andre M. Perry to tell us more about it. He's a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Andre Perry, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
SOCIETY

