Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers

The Star Wars galaxy is a great place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live there. Not because of the evil Empire or the ridiculously high odds that you’d live on a desert planet or the threat of having your homeworld blown up. All of those are negatives, sure, but I wouldn’t want to live there because real estate in the Star Wars galaxy has always been all or nothing. You either live in hovel or a high-rise — if you live anywhere at all! That’s starting to change with Andor, though. Andor is the first Star Wars show to give us homes that look like homes — and that makes me want Star Wars home renovation shows right now. If What We Do in the Shadows can do it, so can Star Wars!

