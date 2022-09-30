Bruce Springsteen. Jon Bon Jovi. Whitney Houston. Danny DeVito. Chris Christie. The list of famous people to grace New Jersey’s ZIP codes — whether they be native-born or transplants — is a lengthy one. Maybe you didn’t know that Mehmet Oz, the doctor who long hosted a medical TV show bearing his name, is on it. Though he didn’t grow up in the state, Oz has owned a mansion overlooking the Hudson River from high upon the Palisades hills in Cliffside Park for two decades.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO