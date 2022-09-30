Read full article on original website
10 reasons New Jersey is better than Colorado
By “they,” we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America.
Although it mostly spared us, Ian sent N.J. a message | Letters
I’m hearing that it would be awful to “politicize” the Hurricane Ian disaster taking place in Florida by mentioning climate change. For one thing, learning that climate scientists have been predicting exactly this kind of devastation for decades might make the people who are suffering feel worse, even betrayed.
N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered
New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
Bill requiring DMV to finally have a call center passes N.J. Assembly
A bill that would require the state Motor Vehicle Commission to open a call center to help drivers navigate the agency’s website and answer questions passed the New Jersey state Assembly by a 70-1 vote Monday. The bipartisan bill would require the MVC to operate a call center on...
Even diapers are costing more. Thanks to this group, some N.J. families get them for free. | Calavia-Robertson
I still remember how much money I used to spend on diapers for my kids and I cringe. It really wasn’t all that long ago but the truth is if I had a baby now, I’d be spending way more. Thanks to inflation, diapers — like so many...
N.J. Senior Freeze property tax relief checks could soon become tax credits
Homeowners eligible for property tax relief under New Jersey’s popular Senior Freeze program could soon start receiving tax credits instead of rebate checks. The state Senate’s Community and Urban Affairs Committee on Thursday approved a bipartisan bill (S1501) that would allow most eligible homeowners to receive a credit directly applied to their property tax bills. Households currently get rebate checks that are mailed to the primary residence.
This fresh blow to newspapers -- and our democracy -- must be stopped | Editorial
This editorial is that rare piece that presents an unavoidable conflict of interest for us, since we in the dwindling press corps are not the observers this time; we are one of the players. But please, hear us out. Because for local newspapers, this could be a matter of life...
N.J. reports 1,068 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Rate of transmission has declined since last week.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 1,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission has gradually declined in the past week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive fell to 1,696, a 10% decrease from a week ago and a 10% increase from a month ago.
Cannabis off the clock: Wise up, Walmart | Editorial
Walmart recently fired a worker in South Jersey because of marijuana. Not because he was smoking while on the clock. Not because he was under the influence. In fact, Erick Zanetich hadn’t even reported for Day 1 of his new job yet. The Gloucester County man had his job...
N.J. leaders — including all former governors — honor Jim Florio at memorial service
Catherine Florio Pipas recalled Monday that one of the key lessons she learned from her father, former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio, was to always “build character” — to “be tough in the face of challenges” and “reframe challenges as opportunities.”. Growing up in...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
New traffic fatality numbers reveal a crisis in New Jersey | Opinion
Everyone thought I would die. The doctors called my family at 3 a.m. asking me to consent to donating my organs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
N.J. House members get $1M a year to spend on their offices. Here’s where it went.
New Jersey’s House members get more than $1 million a year to fund their congressional offices in addition to their $174,000 salaries. We’re here to tell you how they spent it. NJ Advance Media took a year’s worth of disclosure reports — lawmakers file their spending quarterly with...
Bill to deny pensions to public employees who abuse offices advances in Legislature
A bill to make it harder for public employees who commit crimes to collect their pensions was approved Monday by the state Assembly. The fast-tracked proposal, A-4641, cleared the lower chamber unanimously, but it must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy to become law. It was spurred by an NJ Advance Media investigation that found nearly 100 former government employees are receiving monthly retirement checks despite convictions for job-related crimes.
N.J. scrapped plan to send National Guard to Florida because need wasn’t there, Murphy’s office says
New Jersey ended up scrapping plans to deploy National Guard troops to help Florida amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction because those services were not needed, but the state did send a search and rescue team, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said. Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey was sending 135...
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s opponents have harped on him being a New Jersey guy running for Senate in Pennsylvania. But is it true? And does it matter?
Bruce Springsteen. Jon Bon Jovi. Whitney Houston. Danny DeVito. Chris Christie. The list of famous people to grace New Jersey’s ZIP codes — whether they be native-born or transplants — is a lengthy one. Maybe you didn’t know that Mehmet Oz, the doctor who long hosted a medical TV show bearing his name, is on it. Though he didn’t grow up in the state, Oz has owned a mansion overlooking the Hudson River from high upon the Palisades hills in Cliffside Park for two decades.
Your energy rates in N.J. are about to go up nearly 25%. Here are 5 tips to save money.
Starting Saturday, new energy bill rates will go into effect for millions of New Jerseyans — a hike of as much as 25% as temperatures begin to dip and winter gets closer. The state Board of Public Utilities unanimously approved the new rates at the start of September after companies argued that rising costs forced them to raise prices for their customers throughout the Garden State.
Immigration cases should be handled remotely, not be forced to go back to into court, attorneys say
Before the pandemic struck, immigration court proceedings would typically be held in a crowded, hot and uncomfortable windowless courtroom on the 12th floor of the Peter W. Rodino Jr. Federal Building in Newark. For the past two years, however, those hearings have been held virtually, over the internet — with...
Jersey City man wanted in May homicide arrested in Pennsylvania: prosecutor
More than four months after a Jersey City man was stabbed to death, a man was arrested in Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Monday. Sean Williams, 33, of Jersey City, was charged with the murder of Jersey City resident Jawon Purcell, who was fatally stabbed on May 29 on Bostwick Avenue.
Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
