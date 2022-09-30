ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Although it mostly spared us, Ian sent N.J. a message | Letters

I’m hearing that it would be awful to “politicize” the Hurricane Ian disaster taking place in Florida by mentioning climate change. For one thing, learning that climate scientists have been predicting exactly this kind of devastation for decades might make the people who are suffering feel worse, even betrayed.
N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered

New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
N.J. Senior Freeze property tax relief checks could soon become tax credits

Homeowners eligible for property tax relief under New Jersey’s popular Senior Freeze program could soon start receiving tax credits instead of rebate checks. The state Senate’s Community and Urban Affairs Committee on Thursday approved a bipartisan bill (S1501) that would allow most eligible homeowners to receive a credit directly applied to their property tax bills. Households currently get rebate checks that are mailed to the primary residence.
Bill to deny pensions to public employees who abuse offices advances in Legislature

A bill to make it harder for public employees who commit crimes to collect their pensions was approved Monday by the state Assembly. The fast-tracked proposal, A-4641, cleared the lower chamber unanimously, but it must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy to become law. It was spurred by an NJ Advance Media investigation that found nearly 100 former government employees are receiving monthly retirement checks despite convictions for job-related crimes.
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s opponents have harped on him being a New Jersey guy running for Senate in Pennsylvania. But is it true? And does it matter?

Bruce Springsteen. Jon Bon Jovi. Whitney Houston. Danny DeVito. Chris Christie. The list of famous people to grace New Jersey’s ZIP codes — whether they be native-born or transplants — is a lengthy one. Maybe you didn’t know that Mehmet Oz, the doctor who long hosted a medical TV show bearing his name, is on it. Though he didn’t grow up in the state, Oz has owned a mansion overlooking the Hudson River from high upon the Palisades hills in Cliffside Park for two decades.
Your energy rates in N.J. are about to go up nearly 25%. Here are 5 tips to save money.

Starting Saturday, new energy bill rates will go into effect for millions of New Jerseyans — a hike of as much as 25% as temperatures begin to dip and winter gets closer. The state Board of Public Utilities unanimously approved the new rates at the start of September after companies argued that rising costs forced them to raise prices for their customers throughout the Garden State.
Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
