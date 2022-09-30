Read full article on original website
He allegely broke into another exe's house and stabbed her according to this article. This man is very dangerous, and he should be in jail.
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
South Carolina women arrested for allegedly stuffing ice packs in kids' clothes at day care
Two women were arrested in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, on child cruelty charges after allegedly putting an ice pack inside a child's clothing at a daycare center last month, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall were arrested Tuesday for the Aug. 24 incident at...
2 South Carolina woman accused of stabbing man they were both dating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (TCD) -- Two women are accused of stabbing a man they were both reportedly dating at the same time. Horry County court records show Amber Mullins, 22, was charged Monday, Sept. 12, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, while Ashley Cline, 27, faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Cline posted $7,500 bond the next day, but Mullins remains in custody without bond.
A pregnant South Carolina woman is 'struggling for the life of her baby' as she serves 4 years in prison after verbal encounter with police during BLM protests, her lawyer says
"She's spending four years in jail and pregnant and struggling for the life of her baby because she's loud and Black. It's an absolute travesty of justice," her lawyer said.
17-year-old charged with killing of two North Carolina high school students
A 17-year-old has been charged with the killing of two North Carolina high school students who were found shot to death on a rural trail by four-wheeler riders.The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were discovered on Sunday in western Orange County with gunshot wounds after they had been reported missing by their families.The suspect, who was not yet in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and who has not been named, is the subject of a juvenile petition for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.Woods was reported missing by her stepfather...
Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip
The missing toddler was found safe Saturday morning "less than a mile from the camp site" at Poinsett State Park after spending the night alone, according to local authorities A 3-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she went missing during a camping trip in South Carolina, according to authorities. Ruby Heider was reported missing by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after they were unable to locate her while camping at Poinsett State Park, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The missing toddler was...
Body Found in Search for Missing South Carolina Couple
A days-long search for a missing South Carolina couple has taken a tragic turn after police announced the discovery of a body late Tuesday. Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle were reported missing over the weekend after they hadn’t been seen since Sept. 9. The search for the couple, who vanished along with Chermak’s 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, turned up baffling leads, with the 49-year-old’s phone pinging in Florida on Sunday morning even as her boyfriend, Cagle’s, phone was traced to North Carolina the night before. Then came the bombshell announcement by the Lauren County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday that a body was found on the couple’s property. “The Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased when possible,” police said in a press release. At the same time, police said a murder suspect had been taken into custody in Colorado: Cagle. No further details were immediately available.Read it at Herald Online
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
A North Carolina sheriff was caught on tape saying he was going to fire his Black officers: 'It's just time to clean them out'
In a statement, Sheriff Jody Greene denied any racial intent in regards to the audio, recorded in 2019 where he threatened to fire all his Black officers.
Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried
A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
A Wyoming man reportedly died in jail 19 days into his stay that was filled beatings that resulted in black eyes and broken ribs, his family alleges
Alvis Shrewsbury was the fifth person in a year to die while in custody at the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County, Wyoming, per local news.
Disturbing Video Shows White Students Attacking a Black Student Reenacting George Floyd Death
A group of Michigan teens are receiving backlash for a shocking video they filmed seemingly reenacting George Floyd‘s death. Students from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, took part in the disturbing George Floyd TikTok trend where social media users portray themselves as police officers using excessive force against a Black person.
Woman accused of killing woman and cutting baby from her womb researched how to fake pregnancy, agent testifies
A state police investigator testified Tuesday that a woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and removing her unborn child conducted intensive research on how to fake a pregnancy convincingly. The testimony came in the capital murder trial of Taylor Rene Parker for the October 2020 killing of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her unborn child.
Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate
Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Slain 4-Year-Old Was Alive When Trapped Inside Plastic Container, Coroner Says
A 4-year-old South Carolina girl whose body was found inside a plastic storage bin behind her home earlier this year died from asphyxiation after she was trapped in the container, a coroner said Tuesday. Joanna Lockaby’s death in Pelzer was deemed a homicide after the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed she was still alive when she was trapped in the container. After Lockaby’s body was found on July 19 by a search and rescue team, her half-brother, William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder. Lockaby was found about an hour after her parents reported her missing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. At a bond hearing in July, Hester’s father insisted his son was “a good boy,” adding: “Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy. He loves his sister.” The judge denied bond. In 2018, Lockaby’s older brother, Joe Lockaby, died when he was just 18 months old after being left in a car by his grandmother.Read it at The State
Massive alligator caught over the weekend in the Pee Dee area
A massive alligator has been caught in the Pee Dee area down state. The gator measuring 13 feet and weighing over 600 pounds was hauled in Saturday on Lake Marion.
Two Giant, 13-Foot Alligators Taken from South Carolina Lakes in One Day
Last Saturday, Sept. 10, was a day for big alligators in South Carolina’s Santee-Cooper Lakes Complex. Two separate groups of hunters each pulled a giant, 13-foot gator out of the lakes that afternoon. The first oversized alligator was taken by Daniel Cunningham, of Laurens County, South Carolina, who was...
North Carolina Sheriff Accused of Calling His Own Deputies ‘Black Bastards’
A North Carolina sheriff was allegedly caught on tape saying, “I’m sick of these Black bastards,” vowing to “clean house and be done with it,” according to local reports. Now the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is probing possible obstruction of justice violations by Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene and individuals under his supervision, AL.com reports. Greene is alleged to have made the offensive comments in 2019 during a dispute over the election that installed him in office. The target of his ire was a group of Black deputies whom he thought remained loyal to Greene’s predecessor, Lewis Hatcher, who is Black. In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, Greene, a Republican, disputed the account, insisting, “I adamantly deny any racial intent or actions on my part,” and accusing his current Democratic rival of leaking the recording “to further incite racial division.” (He also said he didn’t recall the conversation, in an interview with NBC affiliate WECT.)Read it at AL.com
