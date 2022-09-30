Read full article on original website
WARRIORS PROVE TOO MUCH FOR MARLINGTON
ALLIANCE OH- After a back and forth first quarter where the Warriors only led 14-13, West Branch was able to pull away and defeat EBC rival Marlington 53-16 on Friday night. The win pushes the Warriors record to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in the EBC. It also sets up a key matchup with co-league leader Alliance next Friday.
KELLY KEEPS THE PIN IN SIGHT
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- If you are looking for one of the most exciting golfers around, head a little south to East Liverpool and check out Nate Kelly. The Potter standout has done nothing but dominate his domain on the golf course. The biggest reason for his success, is his unshakable ability to stay positive and mentally focus through the ups and downs of the golf course. Mental toughness is so crucial in the sport, and Kelly has a ton of it.
A FIELD GOAL IS ENOUGH FOR HOWLAND
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Sometimes it’s not about how much you score, but when you score. That was a true statement for Howland on Friday night as they scored a 4th quarter field goal to win 3-0 over East. Freshman Jack Litton was the kicker that played hero for the Tigers.
RAIDERS SLAY THE DRAGONS ON HOMECOMING
CANFIELD, OH- On what seemed to be a perfect night for football in Northeast, Ohio on Friday night proved to be exactly that for South Range, and senior Billy Skripac as well with a 55-0 victory over Niles in Week 7. Skripac’s night started out by being crowned Homecoming King...
LISBON HAS LATE BURST TO VICTORY
WELLSVILLE OH- It was an offensive of shootout on Friday night as Wellsville welcomed in Lisbon. It was back and forth for the first three quarters, but in the final frame Lisbon scored 21 unanswered points to win 57-26. Trevor Siefke had a good day tossing the rock going 14-21...
WILDCATS KNOCK JEFFERSON DOWN A PEG
STRUTHERS OH- Jefferson came in to Friday having an incredible season. Their 5-1 record had them set at 2nd in Division 4 Region 13. Struthers season was on the other end of the spectrum. They have been on the wrong end of plenty of endings they’d rather forget. Winning is a good way to clear bad memories from the mind, and that’s exactly what the Wildcats were able to do with a 42-14 thumping of Jefferson.
POLAND SILENCES THE DOUBTERS
POLAND OH- Poland has had a roller coaster of a season to say the least. They’ve had plenty of tough opponents on their schedule, and so far they’ve been hit or miss. On Friday night against 5-1 Girard, it was all hit for the Bulldogs. They got a huge win over the Indians 21-19.
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
SOUTHERN HAS BIG TEST ON THE HORIZON
LEETONIA, OH- The Southern Local Indians came into week 7 against Leetonia on an absolute roll like no other, looking to not only keep that going, but they also were looking to secure their spot in the EOAC championship game. Southern’s juggernaut offense was too much for the Bears as Southern took a demanding victory, 48-6.
GOSKE GIVES BOARDMAN EVERYTHING
BOARDMAN OH- Sometimes athletes come around a school system that just mean a lot to every team they play on. This year Boardman has one of those players in Cami Goske. Whether it be volleyball, basketball, or softball, Cami shows up big in the Spartans uniform. It is no surprise to any of her coaches, one of the hallmarks to Goske’s game is her ability to be coached.
COWBOYS SHAKE OFF HARVEY
PAINESVILE OH- Chaney had no time to feel bad about suffering their first loss of the season last week. They had a tough road test ahead of them in Week 7 as they traveled to Painesville to take on the Harvey Red Raiders. Chaney didn’t miss a beat though, they raced out in front and got a 33-14 win.
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash.
New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages took effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is named in memory of […]
The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville's first of the season and they now sit at 6-1
Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan.
