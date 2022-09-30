NBC’s three-hour “Law & Order” crossover premiere event was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data exclusively obtained by Variety. Airing from 8-11 p.m. on Sept 22, the crossover marked the premiere of Season 22 of the “Law & Order” flagship series, Season 24 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Season 3 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” When accounting for three days of viewing, each of the three season premieres matched or exceeded the average rating and total viewership of the last four episodes of their previous seasons,...

