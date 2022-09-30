Read full article on original website
‘Baldwin & Buckley at Cambridge’ Off Broadway Review: The Great Debate Loses Some of Its Bite
James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr. continue to argue about dreams and race in America
‘Funny Girl’ Broadway Review: Lea Michele Brings the Diva But Not the Laughs
The "Glee" star returns to the theater in that Barbra Streisand role
How Scott Mescudi, Kenya Barris and Netflix Animators Crafted a Colorful, Trippy New York City Love Story in ‘Entergalactic’
The musical television special accompanies Kid Cudis eighth studio album of the same name
‘SNL': Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Roast New Cast and Show’s Lazy Trump Bits in Season Premiere (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” started Season 48 on an extremely meta note, with a cold open sketch that roasted the recent cast turnover, and did some pretty funny mockery of the show’s frustrating reliance on lazy Trump-centered political parodies. The bit, which basically acknowledged almost all criticism of the...
Why ‘Smile’ Director Parker Finn Didn’t Want to Bog the Horror Film Down in Mythology
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap how he went about adapting his short film into a feature
‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Remembers the Holocaust in Vivid Detail
With a cast of 38 actors, the playwright covers over half a century of anti-Semitism in Old Vienna
This "SNL" Parody Of Nicole Kidman's Viral AMC Ad Is One Of The Funniest Sketches I've Seen In Years
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Ratings Beat Out Previous Seasons As Streaming on Peacock Increases (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s three-hour “Law & Order” crossover premiere event was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data exclusively obtained by Variety. Airing from 8-11 p.m. on Sept 22, the crossover marked the premiere of Season 22 of the “Law & Order” flagship series, Season 24 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Season 3 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” When accounting for three days of viewing, each of the three season premieres matched or exceeded the average rating and total viewership of the last four episodes of their previous seasons,...
Abigail Disney’s Fork Films Shuts Down
Fewer than 10 roles were eliminated at the documentary and feature company behind "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales" and "Crip Camp"
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Gets Trailer Ahead of Oscar-Qualifying December Release (Video)
The thriller premieres in theaters Dec. 2, on Apple TV+ Dec. 9
‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Evan Roe Joins Cast of Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’
Roe will star alongside Jeff Daniels in the series about a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Ismael Cruz Córdova Dives Deep Into Filming the Southlands Battle
Plus, the actor explains what it meant for his character, Arondir, to finally come face-to-face with Galadriel
‘9-1-1': Athena’s Dad Is Questioned by the Police About Tanya Kingston’s Death (Exclusive Video)
“9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 3 takes viewers back to Athena’s (Angela Bassett) origin story first explored in Season 2 that uncovered the frightening, unsolved disappearance of a young girl in her hometown, which spurred her to want to become a police officer. In a clip shared exclusively with TheWrap, police question the connection Athena’s father, Samuel, may have with Tanya Kingston’s kidnapping and eventual murder.
Don’t Worry, ‘SNL’ Fans, Cecily Strong Has Not Left the Show
Strong is currently in Los Angeles performing in a play, but her absence from the Season 48 premiere credits confused people
‘Tarzan’ Film Rights Picked Up by Sony Pictures
Studio hopes to reimagine IP for modern audiences
The 15 Best Horror Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them
From cannibals to UFOs to ghost-faced killers
‘Blonde’ Director Explains the Netflix Film’s Ending: ‘It Was Just What I Believed’
I don't believe that she was murdered. It doesn't make any f--ing sense, Andrew Dominik tells TheWrap about Marilyn Monroe's demise
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Star Sam Reid on ‘Proud Monster’ Lestat and Anne Rice’s ‘Vicious Sensuousness’
The actor breaks down the enigmatic character, the love story at the heart of the series and why vampire lore continues to enthrall
‘Riches’: The Richards Family Finds a Boss in Prime Video Drama (Video)
The family dynasty drama from Abby Ajayi premieres in December
Ava DuVernay Named Guest Artistic Director of AFI Fest 2022
DuVernay has selected three independent films amplifying the voices and vision of women directors to showcase
