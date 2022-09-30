Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the remnants of Hurricane Ian continued to threaten flooding along the Virginia coastline Monday, recovery efforts continued further south. As the National Guard used helicopters to rescue residents who have been stranded for days in Florida, it became clear the road to recovery would be long.
bigcountryhomepage.com
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed “about 35” additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation across much of southwest Florida. The announcement comes after officials in the state had already confirmed dozens of deaths across Florida. Sheriff Marceno said...
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 6
Friday night was a crazy week for Texas High School Football, most teams had the night off but for those who did play it was mainly district games. So without further a do, here’s your BCH Sports Week Six Top Five Plays of the Week. Starting with number five,...
Comments / 0