Texas State

Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the remnants of Hurricane Ian continued to threaten flooding along the Virginia coastline Monday, recovery efforts continued further south. As the National Guard used helicopters to rescue residents who have been stranded for days in Florida, it became clear the road to recovery would be long.
BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 6

Friday night was a crazy week for Texas High School Football, most teams had the night off but for those who did play it was mainly district games. So without further a do, here’s your BCH Sports Week Six Top Five Plays of the Week. Starting with number five,...
ABILENE, TX

