kvrr.com
Sock Drive begins October 1 through November 4
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The start of October also means the beginning of Golden Drive’s Sock Drive which runs from now until November 4th. Golden Drive asks that you donate longer tubed socks instead of ankle socks for maximum warmth to help keep those struggling with homelessness warm.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman hurt in crash north of Detroit Lakes
(Becker County, MN) -- The State Patrol is investigating a late night crash north of Detroit Lakes. It happened just before 11:30 last night at Highway 59 and County Road 131. Troopers say a car driven by 30-year old Shannon Warren of St. Paul left the road and hit a light pole. She suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Detroit Lakes hospital. Other occupants in the vehicle fled the scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
kvrr.com
Resolution possible soon for historic Fargo home threatened by demolition for flood protection
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A long-time issue between the city of Fargo and the owners of an historic home may be resolved soon. The home of John and Sherri Stern is on the National Register of Historic Places and was headed for a buyout and demolition by the city to make room for a levee to protect the Belmont neighborhood and the nearby water plant from Red River Flooding.
kvrr.com
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the Minnesota State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. Empting says the pickup driver...
valleynewslive.com
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
thefmextra.com
Moorhead High School celebrates Homecoming Week
Elinneus Davis and Grace Perry were named Moorhead High School’s homecoming king and queen at coronation on Sept. 26. Grace Perry, daughter of Mike and Angie Perry, plays basketball and volleyball, is in the National Honor Society, and plays in Orchestra. She is also the treasurer for Key Club. Elinneus Davis, son of Susan Smith and Elinneus Davis, is on the Moorhead Football team.
kvrr.com
Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office Helps See Veterans off To Washington, D.C.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office is honoring our latest batch of local veterans to take off on the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota. They showed up before sunrise at Hector International Airport in Fargo and escorted around 90 vets into the airport so they could board the plane for Washington, D.C.
valleynewslive.com
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Kolling, who already has multiple sclerosis, ended up in the emergency room on July 24. There doctors discovered he had a severe case of pneumonia and eventually was put into a medically induced coma. “Scared that we were going to lose him and...
kvrr.com
Fans Flock to ValleyCon 47 in Fargo
FARGO,N.D. (KVRR)-ValleyCon 47 moves to a bigger location in Fargo and the event is two weeks earlier than normal this year. Organizers say about 25 hundred people bought tickets. They say Valleycon is about celebrating pop culture, people coming together to bond over their favorite books, characters, games and movies.
valleynewslive.com
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was rushed to the hospital and everyone else in the car ran after a crash near Detroit Lakes, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 along Hwy. 59 near Co. Rd. 131.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
rjbroadcasting.com
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday
Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
kvrr.com
Re-Opening Planned Saturday for GiGi’s Playhouse After Massive Fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — GiGi’s Playhouse in Fargo is back. North Dakota’s only Down Syndrome Achievement Center has rebuilt after a fire in May 2021 set by an arsonist. They have a grand re-opening planned for this Saturday with two very special guests: GiGi’s founder, Nancy Gianni, and her daughter, GiGi, who is the inspiration for the organization.
valleynewslive.com
Football dream comes true for Frazee senior
FRAZEE, MN (Valley News Live) - The cheering started early in Frazee as students and townspeople packed the streets for the annual homecoming parade. But this celebration means more for one of their own. “It means a lot to me to have this experience,” said Carson Maneval, a senior at...
ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site
North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo fire crews respond to camper fire
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo fire crews had to put out a camper fire Saturday. The Department tells WDAY Radio they first responded to a reported fire Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Main Avenue E. When crews arrived they found a parked truck and attached...
kvrr.com
1 shot in Downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is shot and taken a hospital for life-threatening injuries when he was shot in downtown Fargo Friday night. Police are investigating the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Main Avenue after 9:30. They say the suspect and victim knew one...
