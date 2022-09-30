Read full article on original website
Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine during which he fired off a gunshot while grappling with an older man who was protecting his daughter. Justin Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, was identified on Thursday, Sept. 29, has been charged with aggravated...
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
St. Paul man sentenced to 17 years for violent armed robberies
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A federal judge sentenced a man Monday for his violent role in two armed robberies in 2020 - one at a Bloomington restaurant and a week later at a business in St. Paul. Devon Dwayne Reginald Glover, 23, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in May to...
Woman found dead at Minneapolis home was stabbed multiple times
Police are investigating a 37-year-old woman’s death as a homicide after she was found in a North Minneapolis home suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, LaTiffany Altanette Lessley, was found in a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Her death...
Trial settlement reached for Chinese billionaire accused of rape in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Richard Liu is the founder of JD.com – sometimes referred to as the "Amazon of China." Forbes Magazine says he's worth $12.3 billion dollars – making him one of the 200th richest people in the world. In August 2018, Liu was arrested by Minneapolis Police...
Man fatally shot Tuesday in Minneapolis ID'd as Omar Pineda, 34
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County medical examiner says the man fatally shot Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis was 34-year-old Omar Rosas Pineda, and say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.It the city's 67th homicide of the year, police reported.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. The medical examiner's report indicates Pineda lived at that location.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Pilot, brother and sister killed in Hermantown plane crash are identified
The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area. The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.
Charges dropped in double fatal shooting after video discovered
MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May after the discovery of surveillance video showing he was not the gunman, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
Charges dismissed in fatal shooting of two in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
Three Dead After Their Small Plane Crashed Into Minnesota Home
Elementary school teacher among 3 killed in Duluth plane crash
BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch
Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting
One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody
Man shot to death, left on Minneapolis sidewalk
A man was discovered shot to death Tuesday morning on a south Minneapolis sidewalk, officials said. The body was found by officers about 6 a.m. in the 4100 block of S. 4th Avenue, police said. No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.
Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park
One Man Dead, Two Arrested in Brooklyn Park Fatal Shooting
