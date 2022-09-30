Read full article on original website
Madera Tribune
Lifetime Achievement recipient passes away
The Madera community was hit hard by the passing of long-time contributor Kay Rhoads. Rhoads recently retired from Peck’s Printery, a business she bought with her late husband. The news of Rhoads passing reverberated around Madera and many sent out their condolences and memories of Rhoads. The following is...
Madera Tribune
Arts Council presents Celebrate Ag
A crowd fills Circle Gallery for a reception and awards ceremony for the annual Celebrate Agriculture with the Arts exhibit on display through October 21. The Madera County Arts Council kicked off its 2022 Celebrate Agriculture Exhibition and Competition with an opening reception. Before the celebration, local artists brought their...
Madera Tribune
Thank you, Madera Community Hospital
Last Wednesday night, I happened to attend our City Council meeting. I occasionally like to attend, just to see what’s happening with those folks who manage our beloved city. I was glad to see the Boy Scouts lead the flag salute and Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. I was also happy to see that the Madera County Food Bank was honored with one of those proclamations from the Mayor of Madera. The Food Bank is an organization that is well-deserving of an honor.
Madera Tribune
Opinion: Where has the time gone?
Last week marked the 16th year of writing my op-ed column Gravy by the Slice. Its creation came about when a colleague, Cal Tatum, left our employ for the wilds of Wyoming. His weekly column was titled “Lookin’ for a Bar.” The name of Tatum’s column came from the expression “I was lookin’ for a bar when I found this job.”
Madera Tribune
Stallions close out first half with win
Madera South’s Jazlynn Vargas sends a kill attempt past the Toros’ block Aida Aquino during Tuesday’s three-set sweep over Torres. The Madera South Stallions and the Matilda Torres Toros girls volleyball teams began a rivalry to end the first half of the North Yosemite League. The Toros...
