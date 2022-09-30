Last Wednesday night, I happened to attend our City Council meeting. I occasionally like to attend, just to see what’s happening with those folks who manage our beloved city. I was glad to see the Boy Scouts lead the flag salute and Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. I was also happy to see that the Madera County Food Bank was honored with one of those proclamations from the Mayor of Madera. The Food Bank is an organization that is well-deserving of an honor.

MADERA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO