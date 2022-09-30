Nick Saban Comments on Development of Jalen Milroe

Alabama hasn't been utilizing plays that feature the backup quarterback's skillset according to Saban.

Alabama has been able to build large enough leads in three of its four games this season to send in the backups in the third and fourth quarter including redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe.

With the Heisman trophy winner coming back, there was no offseason quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa, but with Bryce Young likely headed off to the NFL after this season, Alabama is working on developing its quarterbacks of the future when the backups come in.

During his weekly radio show Thursday night ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup with Arkansas, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about Milroe's development. According to Saban, Alabama still hasn't maximized the quarterback's skillset during his limited playing time.

"We have put him in games but we have never really done things that he can do really well in the game," Saban said. "I mean, he would be a guy that would be really great running some quarterback runs with that would be completely different than what Bryce does. And when we put him in the game, we're really trying to help him develop in our offense the things that we could do.

"If he had to play, we would probably feature things that he could do better, so he'd even be more effective I think."

Milroe is 12-18 for 86 yards with one interception and one touchdown in three games through the air. But running the ball, he's a little bit more of a threat than Bryce Young. Milroe is two inches taller and almost 20 pounds heavier than young.

On the ground, Milroe is averaging 12 yards a run with 72 yards on six carries and flashed his elusiveness escaping out of the pocket.

"But his ability to extend plays and run and scramble and make plays with his feet is something that really, really is difficult for defenses to adjust to," Saban said. "And, you know, he's made some plays like that this year, and he's made some good throws."

Saban said Milroe is learning more and more in every appearance, like how to read the defenses, but overall, he is pleased with the way the young quarterback has developed.