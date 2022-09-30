ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Bengals Pregame Fireworks and Hype Video in Front of Packed Paycor Stadium

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

What a great atmosphere

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati is wearing their color rush jerseys and "White Bengal" helmet. The organization changed the end zone stripes, the midfield logo and asked fans to wear white.

The atmosphere has been outstanding at Paycor Stadium. Check out the pregame fireworks and hype video below.

Cincinnati Bengals Pregame Hype Video (; 1:02)

