Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-21, 25-10, 25-8

Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9

Clarkson/Leigh def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13

College View Academy def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-18, 25-13, 25-13

Hershey def. Valentine, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13

Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-19, 25-11

Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Leyton def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-15, 15-25, 20-25, 15-12

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Louisville, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16

Oakland-Craig def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-6, 25-11

Omaha Mercy def. Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-9, 25-8

Plainview def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19

Red Cloud def. Hampton, 25-22, 25-13, 16-25, 13-25, 15-8

Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16

Shelton def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11

Stuart def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-12, 25-4

Summerland def. North Central, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

Thayer Central def. Centennial, 15-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

Winside def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13

Alma Triangular=

Overton def. Alma, 25-14, 25-15

Southwest def. Alma, 25-15, 25-9

Southwest def. Overton, 25-23, 28-26

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=

Pool A=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-13, 25-13

Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-11

BDS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-18, 25-14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-16

Giltner def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 18-25, 25-21

Broken Bow Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Ravenna

Holdrege def. Broken Bow, 25-22, 25-13

Cambridge Triangular=

Axtell def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-15, 25-21

Cambridge def. Axtell, 25-15, 25-18

Cambridge def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-11, 25-18

Centura Triangular=

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-14

Minden def. Centura, 25-18, 25-16

Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-11

Elkhorn Valley Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. CWC, 25-6, 25-10

St. Mary’s def. Elkhorn Valley, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-5

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-15

Loomis Triangular=

Amherst def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-9

Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-20

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-8, 24-26, 25-12

Maxwell Triangular=

Maxwell def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-23

Sutherland def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-12

Medicine Valley Triangular=

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-21

Paxton def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25

Meridian Triangular=

Meridian def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-18

Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-14, 25-20

Norris Triangular=

Norris def. Omaha North, 25-1, 25-7

Norris def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-11

Pleasanton Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 15-25, 25-12

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-16

Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-13

Seward Triangular=

Seward def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21

York def. Seward, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28

South Loup Triangular=

South Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 25-19, 25-18

South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22

St. Cecilia Invitational=

Cross County def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-14

Cross County def. Wood River, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 27-25

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-23, 25-16

Heartland def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-18

Heartland def. Superior, 25-23, 25-23

Heartland def. Wood River, 25-22, 25-21

Tri County Northeast Triangular=

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-12, 25-19

Tri County Northeast def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-17

Weeping Water Triangular=

Lewiston def. Weeping Water, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19

Omaha Christian Academy def. Lewiston, 25-23, 20-25, 27-25

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-11

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-16

Championship=

Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-19, 25-16

Consolation Triangular=

Kimball def. Morrill, 17-25, 25-19, 25-17

Mitchell def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Semifinal=

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-13

Third Place=

Hemingford def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

