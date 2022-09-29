Chart-topper DOE has garnered another #1 hit, as her latest single “When I Pray” is #1 on two Gospel radio charts, two weeks in a row. At #1 for the second consecutive week on both Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart and the MediaBase Gospel Chart, “When I Pray” is the second #1 single from the three-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist’s solo album CLARITY, following her album’s first #1 single “Brighter.” An uplifting ballad, DOE’s “When I Pray” brings a powerful reminder of finding God’s love through struggles and connecting in prayer. Her debut full-length album CLARITY, is an 11-track inspirational album, with DOE writing on all songs, released earlier this year by Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration.

