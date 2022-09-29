Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Calls Out Hollywood For Promoting Asian Stereotypes, Disses 'Austin Powers' Films
Meghan Markle didn't hold back when talking about Asian stereotypes on the latest episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, which was released on Tuesday, October 4, after a four-week breaking following Queen Elizabeth's death. While chatting with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho, the former actress, 41, took aim at the Austin...
THREE-TIME GRAMMY NOMINEE DOE, GARNERS ANOTHER #1 SONG WITH “WHEN I PRAY” ON TWO CHARTS
Chart-topper DOE has garnered another #1 hit, as her latest single “When I Pray” is #1 on two Gospel radio charts, two weeks in a row. At #1 for the second consecutive week on both Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart and the MediaBase Gospel Chart, “When I Pray” is the second #1 single from the three-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist’s solo album CLARITY, following her album’s first #1 single “Brighter.” An uplifting ballad, DOE’s “When I Pray” brings a powerful reminder of finding God’s love through struggles and connecting in prayer. Her debut full-length album CLARITY, is an 11-track inspirational album, with DOE writing on all songs, released earlier this year by Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration.
The Power of Faith, Fashion and Music with Grammy-Award Winning Singer and Songwriter Dante Bowe
It is no exaggeration to say that Grammy® award-winning, multi-platinum selling singer, and songwriter, Dante Bowe has gotten our full attention. His style is a unique blend of soul, gospel, and R&B that has captivated audiences all around the world. Bowe, who is from Rockingham, North Carolina, but currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, gives everything he has when it comes to his love of music and how it makes him feel.
