Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
San Diego County gas prices break records three days in a row
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is now asking the California Air Resources Board to release the state’s winter blend of gasoline nearly a month early in an attempt to drop gas prices prior to midterm. Typically, the switch to winter gas drops prices between 15-20 cents.
State GOP Chair: 205 days since Calif. Dems promised relief for gas prices
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 12.2 cents today to $6.322, moving within 5.1. cents of the record high of $6.373 set June 15. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson...
