Jacumba Hot Springs, CA

Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
San Diego County gas prices break records three days in a row

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is now asking the California Air Resources Board to release the state’s winter blend of gasoline nearly a month early in an attempt to drop gas prices prior to midterm. Typically, the switch to winter gas drops prices between 15-20 cents.
