humboldtsports.com
Sundberg dominates at Eureka on her way to a third H-DNL win
Sofie Sundberg solidified her lead in H-DNL girls golf with her best round of the season on Thursday. Playing at the Eureka Municipal Golf Course, the McKinleyville senior dominated with a round of 85, which was 12 strokes better than the field. Only one other golfer broke 100 on the...
kymkemp.com
‘Boots and Birkenstocks’ Dinner and Auction on October 8th
Press release from the Northcoast Regional Land Trust:. The Northcoast Regional Land Trust (NRLT) is pleased to be hosting their Annual Celebration on Saturday, October 8. th at the Fortuna River Lodge. Fondly referred to as Boots and Birkenstocks, the lively dinner and auction event is back in-person this year. A celebration of all who are part of the Land Trust’s work throughout the year, this annual event is NRLT’s largest fundraiser supporting the conservation of grazing lands, forests, and watersheds in our region.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Meet the Instagram-Powered Master Baker With the 15-Second Commute
It is difficult for a regular-ass person with a regular-ass job to have a regular-ass place anywhere in the United States of America. No matter where you live you struggle to get by, and it seems that Humboldt County is no different. You have to want to be here. If you are going to struggle, it might as well be where you want to be.
krcrtv.com
Pathway to Payday holds free employment workshops in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Uplift Eureka and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a four-day employment workshop series to help individuals trying to enter the workforce. The free "Pathway to Payday" workshop focuses on the enhancement of applications, resumes and interview skills. The event also offers participants the...
kymkemp.com
Delicious BBQ Brought to You by Humboldt County 4-H Today
Just in time for National 4-H week which starts today, this morning kids and their parents are bustling in Fortuna’s Rohner Park getting ready to bring back the popular annual 4-H Community BBQ. At 11 a.m., delicious plates heaped with deep pit barbecued meat, chili, baked potato, roll, and...
North Coast Journal
'Never, Ever, Ever' Again
It appears Travis Schneider's permit problems may have just doubled in size and gotten decidedly dirtier. The local developer's efforts to get a permit and permit amendments necessary to lift a county stop work order and resume construction of his family home on Walker Point Road south of the Indianola Cutoff had already been complicated by concerns over the permitted size of the structure. But revelations in the last week — including that the home currently under construction is more than twice the permitted size and that Schneider hauled in 10 times more fill dirt to the property than his coastal development permit allowed — seem to bring serious ramifications for the project itself, while raising a host of questions about whether Schneider may have received preferential treatment from county staff.
kymkemp.com
Horses Pulling a Eureka Fire Department Engine in the Early Years
The Eureka Fire Department was formed in 1864 with its roots as a Volunteer Fire Department. The department grew steadily along side the City of Eureka. With the growth of the city, so too saw the growth of the outlying unincorporated areas of the greater Eureka area. In August of 1929, the Humboldt Fire District was formed to help address the need for fire protection on those areas. With the formation of the District, a fire engine was purchased by the County of Humboldt and stored at one of the City’s fire stations. The fire engine was staffed by City personnel and responded to fires in the Fire District along side the District’s volunteer Firefighters. This arrangement continued until 1949 when the needs of the District had out grown this arrangement. At this time, Humboldt Fire District hired its first full time Chief as well as its first two career firefighters. The District’s fire engine was then moved from the City station to a horse barn at the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds and thus became the District’s first full time fire station. http://www.hbfire.org/our-crew.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 29
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
krcrtv.com
Jamaican man killed in rollover crash in Trinity County on Saturday
JUNCTION CITY, Calif. — A 30-year-old man from Jamaica was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say, Damario Williams, from Manchester, Jamaica, was driving a white Chevrolet Suburban near Slattery Gulch Road, just east of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
kymkemp.com
Prayer and Politics Converge at Anti-Abortion Rally in Eureka Yesterday
Yesterday afternoon, a group of about two dozen people gathered in front of Eureka’s Bayshore Mall for the annual silent rally against abortion – a prayer lineup asking for the end to abortion across the nation. The prayer chain opposing abortion took place in 653 various cities and towns from coast to coast, according to the event website. Traffic passed on the busy highway in front of the string of demonstrators offering a steady flow of honks of various tempo and fervor, and several passing shouts of disapproval with the occasional middle finger.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
kymkemp.com
Shark Bite at Centerville Beach Sunday Sends Surfer to the Hospital With a Serious Injury
A shark bit a surfer and seriously injured the 31-year-old male about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Centerville Beach, according to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. The FVFD post stated, “The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.”. Emergency personnel speaking...
kymkemp.com
Do Not Spray Here, Letter Writer Urges PG&E
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Firearms Located and 13-Year-Old Juvenile in Custody After Allegedly Making Threats that Initiated Fortuna Union High School Lockdown
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately noon, Fortuna Police received a report of a...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
kymkemp.com
Father and Son Found With Liquor Still, Meth, Firearms, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On September 27th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
kymkemp.com
Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit Ends in Crash
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
