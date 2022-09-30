Read full article on original website
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
Astros will approach season's final three games a little different
As his team prepares to play its final three regular season games against a Phillies team on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, Dusty Baker will start his regulars “for the honor and integrity of the game”, but he’ll also cycle players out
Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole for '22
The Orioles today announced that catcher Adley Rutschman has been voted the winner of the 2022 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award by members of the local media who cover the team on a regular basis. He will be recognized for his accomplishments in an on-field ceremony prior to tonight’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
Padres nab Wild Card: 'Best moments are yet to come'
SAN DIEGO -- Bob Melvin heard the roar from the top step of the first-base dugout. Josh Bell was readying himself to enter the batter’s box in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday afternoon. And then Bell stopped. He backed out and paused for a moment. The Petco Park crowd had erupted -- first a low buzz, then a full-on outburst.
Garcia racked up 15 wins but might not start in playoffs ... here's why
HOUSTON -- There is perhaps no better indication of the Astros’ starting pitching depth than the case of Luis Garcia. He had the best season of his career this year, going 15-8 with a 3.72 ERA, including 6-0 with a 2.77 ERA in his last seven starts. In his...
Wheeler on doorstep of postseason debut
WASHINGTON -- Zack Wheeler is not there yet. Neither are the Phillies. But they are close now. So close, they can almost feel the champagne burning their eyes. The Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 with a victory Monday night against the Astros in Houston, following Sunday’s rain-shortened 8-1 victory in six innings over Washington at Nationals Park. Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch the third National League Wild Card spot is one. Just one Phillies victory or one Brewers loss this week -- the Phillies won their season series vs. Milwaukee, 4-2 -- and Wheeler will be on the mound on Friday in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series, most likely in St. Louis.
Anderson eager for next step after best season of career
LOS ANGELES -- At the time of his signing, Tyler Anderson was a bit of an afterthought in the Dodgers rotation. He was signed to add depth, beginning the season in the bullpen. It was such an under-the-radar signing that the news of Anderson and the Dodgers agreeing to a...
What comes next? Padres postseason FAQ
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres are in. And now comes the hard part. San Diego clinched its place in the postseason when the Brewers fell, 4-3 in 12 innings, to the Marlins on Sunday afternoon. That gives the Padres five days to prepare for what comes next. “Now we’re past...
Contreras bids farewell to Cubs fans in last home game
CHICAGO -- After the final out of Sunday's game at Wrigley Field, Cubs players and coaches emerged from the dugout and waved to fans as a show of appreciation following the last home game of the year. Willson Contreras stayed put after his teammates left the field. Contreras donned his...
With 'gut-punchy' loss, Crew falls 2 games back
MILWAUKEE -- Two months to the day after a Trade Deadline that seemed to turn their fortunes in the wrong direction, the Brewers found themselves on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. In those two months, from Aug. 2 in Pittsburgh through Sunday’s torturous, 4-3 loss to the...
Wild Card will be on the road, but Rays look to be 'ready to roll'
HOUSTON -- The Rays still don’t know where they’ll be when the playoffs begin on Friday, but they can cross Tropicana Field off the list of possibilities. Their long road trip to end the regular season will get a little longer in the postseason. With their 3-1 loss...
Stroman ready to anchor Cubs' rotation in '23
CHICAGO -- Marcus Stroman walked into the interview room on Sunday, holding his young son Kai in his arms. The Cubs' pitcher then began fielding questions about his first season with the North Siders, while his son tried to reach for the microphone and eyed the phones and recorders on the table.
Márquez, Freeland intend to lead Rox to better days
LOS ANGELES -- For 159 games, Rockies manager Bud Black’s mantra has been to try to win that particular contest. The turn to younger players the last month or so has made it harder, and just maybe created the kind of tension a last-place team needs. But in the...
Seager (33 HR), Semien (100 R) wrapping up strong Rangers debuts
ANAHEIM -- Not much went right for the Rangers at Angel Stadium this week, especially for the offense. They scratched across just one run on five hits in the series opener on Friday and two runs on two hits on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale wasn’t much different. Texas didn't get...
Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees
NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
Anderson struggles in final start of '22
CHICAGO -- When an offense has sputtered like the Reds in recent weeks, the last thing it needed was a big deficit to try and battle back from. But on Sunday vs. the Cubs, that's exactly what happened, and it came quickly. Starting pitcher Chase Anderson threw 37 pitches and...
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
Who's on roster bubble heading into NLDS?
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers are putting the finishing touches on the best regular season in franchise history. But come next week, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts will start focusing on their postseason roster. Though most of the decisions are easy, it’ll be difficult to...
