Oct. 1 is officially Bad Bunny Day in L.A.
Grammy-winning rapper and reggaetón superstar Bad Bunny will be honored with his own official day on Oct.1 in Los Angeles. The resolution was introduced by L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León in honor of the singer’s “immense cultural impact to the Latino community across the City of LA.” The singer is headlining SoFi Stadium on […]
thecorsaironline.com
'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles
Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago
In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
NBC Los Angeles
The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA
Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
RELATED PEOPLE
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
Screen films at the Hola México Film Festival. Cat lovers need to check into CatCon. Road trip to Desert Daze for music and experiences. Bring the fam to Nights Of the Jack.
Restored Video Shows LA Traffic Was Still Terrible In The 1950s
Anyone who's been to Los Angeles is well aware that traffic can be a tad hectic. It's been that way for a long time, and this video proves it. Recently posted by the NASS YouTube channel, it offers a glimpse into LA highways during the 1950s and early 1960s. Who's up for some vintage American car spotting?
lvcampustimes.org
Event celebrates cars and Latino culture
The dA Center For the Arts hosted its Fourth Annual Con Safos Car Show and Chicano Park Turning Wheels Museum event Saturday on Main Street in downtown Pomona. About 60 people attended the early evening event, which featured various classic cars, from low riders to hot rods to classic trucks, in a rainbow of colors, from sand-tan to dark army green to crimson purple. Some cars had a glossy glitter finish.
easyreadernews.com
The restaurant without a gimmick
Nick’s in Manhattan Beach shows little ingenuity in decor or menu, but that’s not a bad thing. Manhattan Beach has several restaurants that are architectural showpieces, among them the otherworldly Esperanza, sleek Zinc at Shade, the retro grandeur of The Arthur J, and hyper-modern Love & Salt. Places that can’t afford the architects and decorators festoon their places with surf memorabilia, photos they purchased from the Historical Society, or kitsch to convey that sense of being part of local culture. They appeal to people who think of beach culture as distinctive and stylish, and most offer original menu items that reinforce that appeal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA
A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher." The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived.
techaiapp.com
The Viral Chocolate Cake That’s Now Available As a Mix
It’s finally here. LA’s favorite grain-free bakery now makes a chocolate cake mix you can order at home to create one of the most popular dessert recipes we’ve ever shared on TCM. The Sweet Laurel brand was born out of a personal wellness need. Co-founder Laurel Gallucci...
pasadenanow.com
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Where yoga and art meet: how one instructor bridges that gap
When students attend a yoga class, they might expect to walk into a quiet studio with a peaceful ambiance. Perhaps mats are already laid out on the floor, or meditative music is playing in the background. But students experienced something quite different when they practice yoga at USC’s Fisher Museum...
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
