Elko Daily Free Press
Fallon buries Spartans
SPRNG CREEK — For about a quarter, the Spring Creek football team hung with Fallon — then the Greenwave ran away and buried the Spartans, 49-19. The Spartans started the game well, even after deferring on the kickoff. From the Fallon 34, the Greenwave picked up one first...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek boys go top-5 at Bob Firman
BOISE, Idaho — Several Elko County teams and athletes put up impressive performances at one of the biggest cross country meets in the West. From Sept. 23-24, at Eagle Island State Park, the Spring Creek boys posted a top-four finish in the Varsity Division-I Section 1 M-Z race — the Spartans racking up a team score of 195 points.
Elko Daily Free Press
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Elko Daily Free Press
Silver Sage FFA summer activities
SPRING CREEK — Over the summer at the end of June, the Silver Sage FFA chapter had the opportunity to go to State Summer Leadership Camp, where members from across the state learned to communicate and work together during different team activities. Chapter officers and Greenhand officers then had...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine Safety Olympiad helps build rescue skills
ELKO – A rescue scenario of gigantic proportions concluded the two-day Elko Mine Safety Olympiad that saw 10 mine rescue teams participate in the 35th annual event. Set up at N.A. Degerstrom, two teams worked under a 40-minute time limit to stabilize injured haul truck drivers in a mock collision.
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $362,500
New Construction home that will sit on 1.06 acres nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This is the Toscana Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT ALL NATURAL cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall superior built home! Property will be nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Completion date to be December 2022. New home for the holidays! Constructed by Legion Construction & Development LLC. Images are from finished model. Agent and owner are related.
Elko Daily Free Press
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000. Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Elko Daily Free Press
SCA rejects deal with former restaurant operator
SPRING CREEK – Directors of the Spring Creek Association have rejected an offer from former Fairway Community Center restaurant operator Ericia Cook to pay half the amount they say she owes for back rent. Cook was co-owner of Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill in Spring Creek. The restaurant opened...
Elko Daily Free Press
Barrick CEO sees tough economic times, higher gold prices ahead
ELKO – Gold prices have been declining in recent months despite financial market volatility but that is expected to change as economic conditions get more challenging in the months ahead, according to Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow. Bristow spoke with the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday night...
Elko Daily Free Press
'Bats of the World' presentation
ELKO – Learn about bats from around the world at a Bristlecone Audubon event Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko. Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give the talk that includes photos and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Local government this week includes 3 candidate forums
-- Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee will host a candidate debate at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Elko Conference Center. Mayoral candidates Reece Keener and Michael Hagen will face off, followed by Justice of the Peace candidates David Loreman and Bryan Drake. -- Elko County Regional...
Elko Daily Free Press
Two arrested on drug charges in late-night traffic stop
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges was arrested late Wednesday night after police pulled over his vehicle and reportedly found meth in a backpack. A female passenger was also arrested. Police said they found a stolen revolver in her...
