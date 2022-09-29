Read full article on original website
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
MLB
Young D-backs' winning ways prove future is bright
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Triple-A Reno beat El Paso in Las Vegas on Friday night to win the Pacific Coast League championship game, eight players who had a hand in the Aces’ successful season were not present. They had a good excuse. All were in San Francisco as part...
MLB
Tigers 'expect Miggy to be here' in 2023
DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera is scheduled to be in the starting lineup for the Tigers’ home finale on Sunday, which will be his 1,000th career game at Comerica Park. Barring something unforeseen, it will not be his last. A day after incoming Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris...
MLB
Bruján keys Durham's International League title win
LAS VEGAS -- Vidal Bruján’s season has been full of ups and downs as he’s moved between the Majors and Triple-A seven times. But one constant has been his bat when he suits up for the Bulls. The Rays infielder raked once again, going 4-for-5 with a...
La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February. While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team. “Now however that I’m in the treatment program, it’s become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for the second issue makes it impossible to be the manager in 2023,” La Russa said.
MLB
After career-high 5 walks, Lodolo reflects on '22
CHICAGO -- It's been a very good stretch of late season starts for Reds rookie pitcher Nick Lodolo, but the left-hander wasn't thrilled with his final outing of 2022. On a blustery day with the wind blowing in while facing the Cubs, Lodolo uncharacteristically issued walks and spent a chunk of his effort working out of jams.
MLB
Sears seals rookie season on a high note
SEATTLE -- Coming off a rough outing against the Mets last week, the objective for JP Sears entering his final outing of 2022 was to deliver a quality performance, and that’s exactly what he accomplished. Sears, whose rookie campaign began in pinstripes before the A’s acquired him at the...
MLB・
MLB
Ohtani inks $30M deal for '23, gets 2 awards, extends career-best hit streak
ANAHEIM -- The Angels avoided arbitration with Shohei Ohtani on Saturday, as they signed the two-way star to a one-year deal worth $30 million for the 2023 season. Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, remains set to be a free agent after next year. Ohtani, who was honored before the Angels'...
MLB・
MLB
Brewers lose ground in WC race after falling in 9th
MILWAUKEE -- For the second time in three days, a Brewers All-Star pitcher saw defeat snatched from the jaws of victory in the late innings, at a time the team cannot afford losses. On Thursday, it happened to Freddy Peralta with a bang. On Saturday night, it happened to Devin...
MLB
Anderson struggles in final start of '22
CHICAGO -- When an offense has sputtered like the Reds in recent weeks, the last thing it needed was a big deficit to try and battle back from. But on Sunday vs. the Cubs, that's exactly what happened, and it came quickly. Starting pitcher Chase Anderson threw 37 pitches and...
MLB
Dodgers' historic 110th win a walk in the park
LOS ANGELES -- It was no secret the Dodgers were going to be one of the best teams in the Majors this season. But the 2022 Dodgers have now done something no National League team has done in over 100 years. With a 6-4 comeback win over the Rockies on...
MLB
Kelly struggles in SF; 200 innings still in sight
SAN FRANCISCO -- “Payback” might be too strong a word for what the D-backs sought at Oracle Park on Friday night. Perhaps they merely wanted the satisfaction of winning their 10th game against the Giants to capture the season series after San Francisco won 17 of 19 meetings between the clubs last year.
MLB
Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep
ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
MLB
Cubs' 'changing of the guard' takes center stage
CHICAGO -- Jason Heyward extended his right hand to the camera in front of him, showing off the World Series ring that he helped bring to the Cubs six years ago. The veteran then patted the Cubs logo on his chest and gave one more wave to a cheering Wrigley Field crowd.
MLB
Correa to take Miranda under offseason wing
DETROIT -- Even as it remains a mystery as to whether Carlos Correa will be back in a Twins uniform next season, he already knows he’s going to be spending this offseason helping ensure a brighter future for one of the organization’s rising stars. One thing is certain:...
MLB
With 'gut-punchy' loss, Crew falls 2 games back
MILWAUKEE -- Two months to the day after a Trade Deadline that seemed to turn their fortunes in the wrong direction, the Brewers found themselves on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. In those two months, from Aug. 2 in Pittsburgh through Sunday’s torturous, 4-3 loss to the...
MLB
Wild Card will be on the road, but Rays look to be 'ready to roll'
HOUSTON -- The Rays still don’t know where they’ll be when the playoffs begin on Friday, but they can cross Tropicana Field off the list of possibilities. Their long road trip to end the regular season will get a little longer in the postseason. With their 3-1 loss...
MLB
López caps career season with classic start
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right-hander Pablo López waited four years for a moment like the one Sunday afternoon at American Family Field, when he walked back to the dugout and received congratulations from his teammates and coaches to cap his season. López, who has dealt with shoulder trouble, entered 2022...
MLB
Wheeler on doorstep of postseason debut
WASHINGTON -- Zack Wheeler is not there yet. Neither are the Phillies. But they are close now. So close, they can almost feel the champagne burning their eyes. The Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 with a victory Monday night against the Astros in Houston, following Sunday’s rain-shortened 8-1 victory in six innings over Washington at Nationals Park. Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch the third National League Wild Card spot is one. Just one Phillies victory or one Brewers loss this week -- the Phillies won their season series vs. Milwaukee, 4-2 -- and Wheeler will be on the mound on Friday in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series, most likely in St. Louis.
MLB
Bulls win another Triple-A National Championship
LAS VEGAS -- Not even three weeks ago, Bligh Madris was DFA'd by the Pirates. On Sunday, he became an MVP in the Rays system. The outfielder capped his four-hit, four-RBI night by doubling in the tying run in the Triple-A National Championship, powering Durham to a 10-6 victory over Reno. That earned Madris Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
