Metropolitan Opera Announces ‘The Met: Live at Home’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced the launch of “The Met: Live at Home,” a streaming platform that allows audiences to watch the Met’s acclaimed series of live simulcasts from any device in the comfort of their homes. The company said that it is the latest effort by...
Carnegie Hall to World Premiere ‘Camille’s Rainbow’
Carnegie Hall has announced the world premiere of “Camille’s Rainbow,” an opera written for babies and toddlers (ages 0-2). The show is slated for Oct. 24-28, 2022, at the Resnick Education Wing at Carnegie Hall. “Camille’s Rainbow” is an immersive, operatic, and theatrical event designed to engage...
Yuval Sharon Named on 2022 TIME100 Next List
Yuval Sharon has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list. The Next list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and. activism, and more. The full list and related tributes will appear in the Oct. 10 / Oct. 17 issue...
Teatro San Carlo Announces Time Change for ‘Tristan und Isolde’ Premiere
The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has announced a time change for its production of “Tristan und Isolde” on Oct. 27. The company said, “we inform our audience that, due to technical reasons, the start of the performance of ‘Tristan und Isolde’ scheduled on October, 27, will be at 19 hours and not at 20 hours as previously announced.”
Maria Josè Siri, Ivan Magrì & Sara Blanch Lead Teatro Filarmonico’s 2023 Season
The Teatro Filarmonico has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” starring Giulio Mastrototaro, Sara Blanch, Alessandro Luongo, Gilda Fiume, and Annalisa Stroppa. Francesco Ommassini conducts the production by Ivan Stefanutti. Performance Dates: Jan. 22-29, 2023. Massimiliano Stefanelli conducts Verdi’s “Aida”...
Q & A : Ashkenaz Festival Artistic Director Eric Stein on Reviving ‘Bas Sheve’ & the Importance of Jewish Representation
Once considered lost since its premiere in 1924 Warsaw but miraculously rediscovered in 2017 by German Musicologist Dr. Diana Matut while digging through the archives of Yale University Library, the Yiddish-language opera “Bas Sheve” (the only known opera in the Yiddish language) finally received its North American premiere at the 2022 Ashkenazy Festival.
Q & A: Tenor Jonathan Tetelman on Singing Verdi, Opera’s Future & his Idols
Born in Castro, Chile, but adopted from a very early age, Jonathan Tetelman grew up in New Jersey. He studied at Manhattan School of Music and the New School of Music and has been described as the most “exciting tenor discovery since Jonas Kaufmann,” “a total star,” and “a lyrical revelation,” among many other plaudits.
Minnesota Orchestra Presents Concert Initiative ‘More to Hear: The Listening Project’
The Minnesota Orchestra will debut its concert initiative entitled “More to Hear: The Listening Project” on Oct. 7. “The Listening Project” began in 2021 with the purpose to record and recognize works by historically underrepresented composers. The inagural instalation was the first-ever professional recordings of five works by five Black composers.
New York Choral Society & The New School Stage Duke Ellington’s ‘Sacred Concerts’
For the first time in 35 years Duke Ellington’s “Sacred Concerts” will be performed in New York City on Nov. 18 and 19 at Tishman Hall. “Sacred Concerts” fuses jazz, choral and classical music, spirituals, gospel, blues, visual art, and dance. The New York Choral Society along with jazz vocalist Brianna Thomas, baritone and composer Milton Suggs, painter James Little, Broadway performer Daniel J. Watts, and the New School Studio Orchestra present Ellington’s massive work. David Hayes and Keller Coker conduct.
Thomas Jolly Appointed Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Ceremonies
Stage director Thomas Jolly has been announced as the Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. Jolly will lead a multidisciplinary artistic team charged with planning and running the upcoming ceremonies. Paris organizing committee head Tony Estanguet praises the appointee by saying,” With his impressive career, Thomas Jolly is at the forefront of the young, creative, and ambitious French artistic scene. His extraordinary shows are proof that he knows how to break norms and take them to the next level.”
Jonas Kaufmann Wins Major Award in Munich
Jonas Kaufmann has been awarded the Bayerischer Verfassungsorden. The tenor was awarded the prize by the Bavarian Parliament and its President, Ilse Aigner of the State Parliament. The tenor received the achievement for his outstanding contribution to cultural life in Bavaria. Journalist Eberhard Schellenberger was also awarded the prize for...
Philippe Jordan Will Not Extend Contract With Wiener Staatsoper
Philippe Jordan will not renew his contract with the Wiener Staatsoper. The conductor, who was appointed the Music Director in 2020, told the Kurier that he believed that opera and the company were headed in the wrong direction. “In the past two years, I’ve come to the conclusion that that...
