406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts UC Davis
BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team hosts UC Davis in a Big Sky Conference game that kicks off at 8:25 p.m. and is televised on ESPNU. The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) are five-point favorites to beat the Aggies (1-3, 0-1) for the seventh straight time, despite missing starting quarterback Tommy Mellott and their top three running backs (Isaiah Ifanse, Jared White and Kaegun Williams). Mellott is out with a head injury he suffered in the first quarter of last Saturday's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington.
406mtsports.com
Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation
BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State to hold Oct. 5 event to mark opening of updated student memorial
BOZEMAN — Montana State University will mark the opening of its updated student memorial with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The student memorial honors students who have died while enrolled at the university...
After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud
Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown. Brown diagnosed the play perfectly. He started the play guarding receiver Mitch Roberts, but Roberts stayed behind the line of scrimmage to catch a pass from quarterback Lucas Johnson. That’s when...
montanasports.com
Montana holds onto Main Line Trophy, defeats Montana State 3-1 in front of record crowd
BOZEMAN — Montana handed Montana State an 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 setback in front of a Bobcat, State of Montana, and Big Sky Conference record crowd of 6,457 in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Friday night. Montana State (6-9, 2-1) fed off the crowd early in the opening set, pulling...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 4 Montana State 41, UC Davis 24
BOZEMAN – Sean Chambers did nothing to slow his amazing touchdown pace Saturday night, as the transfer quarterback from Wyoming accounted for five more scores in Montana State’s 41-24 victory over UC Davis at Bobcat Stadium. Making his first start for MSU, Chambers scored the game’s first touchdown...
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
406mtsports.com
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
bozemanmagazine.com
Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns
Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
bozone.com
All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22
As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Bozeman Health ends purchase agreement for Hope House
Bozeman Health announced the termination of their purchase agreement for Hope House and the surrounding mental health campus.
Bozeman man facing charge after striking woman in head with axe
On September 30, 2022, at approximately 1:38 am, Detective Kaci Hansen with the Bozeman Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call.
