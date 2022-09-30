Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to host Montana Conversations series with Lailani Upham
GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks Thanks to the creation of the Montana State Parks system in 1939, residents and visitors alike have been able to hike up, swim through, camp within, and just bask in the grandeur that is Montana for 81 years now. Today, there are 55 state parks, each worthy of admiration and exploration. Here is a snapshot of five of them. ...
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana judge rules recent tighter state voting laws are unconstitutional
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws were ostensibly targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students, and restricted third-party ballot collections. The laws […]
bozemanmagazine.com
Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns
Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State to hold Oct. 5 event to mark opening of updated student memorial
BOZEMAN — Montana State University will mark the opening of its updated student memorial with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The student memorial honors students who have died while enrolled at the university...
406mtsports.com
Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation
BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls
Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan told Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale that his position on firearms taxing cost him an endorsement from the Montana Sportsman Alliance. “Even the NRA, Matt, is against you on this,” said Buchanan. But Republican Rosendale said firearms were the “only right that we have that gets taxed.” Democrat Penny Ronning took […] The post Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls appeared first on Daily Montanan.
After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud
Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown. Brown diagnosed the play perfectly. He started the play guarding receiver Mitch Roberts, but Roberts stayed behind the line of scrimmage to catch a pass from quarterback Lucas Johnson. That’s when...
One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You
We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Stephanie Quayle: Montana’s Most Successful Living Country Artist
Some of the most successful musicians to ever crack a mic or strum a guitar come from Big Sky country; Huey Lewis and Charlie Pride come to mind. Montana is proud of its representatives in the arts, and the brightest country music star from the Treasure State is no exception. Stephanie Quayle, who hails from Bozeman and still lives in Montana, is the state's most successful living country music artist and spoke with me about her recently-released 6th album as well as how much she connects her music with her home state.
