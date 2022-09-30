ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WVNews

Authorities probing report of scandal at fishing tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — The county prosecutor's office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
CLEVELAND, OH
wild941.com

Tampa Safe From Major Storms Because Tocobaga Tribe Blessed Land

Tampa Bay has been able to avoided hurricanes for a long time and many people attribute that to a blessing that came from the Tocobaga Tribe. The last major hurricane that hit Tampa dates back to 1921 which had winds over 100 mph and 11-foot storm surge. So, why has Tampa been able to avoid being hit by a major hurricane for such a long time? Many say the Native Americans of the Tocobaga Tribe blessed the land keeping it safe from big storms.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban

CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock

Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock . As the Clearwater Police Department says under the pic, “You never know who you’ll run into after a hurricane”. In a moment of welcome relief from the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian last week, a Clearwater police officer ran across Hulk Hogan and posed quickly for a pose with the wrestling legend and TV reality star.
CLEARWATER, FL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Wu-Tang Clan elevates Tampa to a “N.Y. State of Mind”

On September 21st. the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa was filled with a flock of golden birds, everyone came in rocking Wu-Tang gear. All through the parking lot, you could hear people blasting Busta Rhymes, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan, amped up getting the party started. Once everyone got into the amphitheater, DJ Scratch dropped the beat with bass so loud you can feel it in your chest and playing all the hits that took everyone back to the 90s. Scratch showed everyone where he got his namesake, as the award-winning hip hop disc jockey scratched up the beats, had everyone bobbing their heads and even blew early attendees away as he continued to scratch without hands!
TAMPA, FL
newsy.com

Florida Airports Reopen, But Flights Will Be Affected For Weeks

The first flight since Hurricane Ian took off out of Tampa International Airport. It's one of a slew of Florida airports limping back to normal after the storm impacted thousands of flights and started logisitical ripple effects that could last weeks. Airports in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando are...
TAMPA, FL

