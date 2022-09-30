ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:00p.m. When officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police searching for missing 9-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Person taken to hospital after fire in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person went to the hospital after a fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday night. The Louisville Fire Department was dispatched to the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9. Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a 2-story home. Four people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham County police arrest two suspects in Crestwood shooting

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Police in Oldham County have arrested two people for a shooting at a Crestwood apartment complex. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Crestview Apartments, that's off Highway 22 in Crestwood. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from...
CRESTWOOD, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
CRESTWOOD, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Vacant building catches fire in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a vacant building caught fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters said damage is heavy, but no one was hurt. So far, no cause has been released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Man killed after flipping car on Gene Snyder identified by coroner

The man who was killed in a crash Sunday on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been identified. Watch our initial report in the player above. The coroner said that 48-year-old Richard Reid, of Prospect, died when he ran off the Snyder and flipped his car several times. Reid was thrown...
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person sent to hospital after fire in Fern Creek apartment building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a fire at an apartment building in Fern Creek. It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Brown Suburban Apartments on Bardstown Road. The Fern Creek Fire Department says the small fire started in the 8th floor maintenance room.
LOUISVILLE, KY

