Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:00p.m. When officers...
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 9-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
wdrb.com
wdrb.com
2 arrested after man shot in back at Crestwood apartment complex Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Crestwood early Sunday evening. Police were called to the Crestview Apartments near the 6800 block of Crestview Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 on reports of a shooting. That's not far from Highway 22.
WLKY.com
Person taken to hospital after fire in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person went to the hospital after a fire in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday night. The Louisville Fire Department was dispatched to the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9. Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a 2-story home. Four people...
Wave 3
wdrb.com
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
wdrb.com
Police looking for missing woman last seen on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Diana Newton was last seen on Sept. 24 in the 3500 block of Bardstown Road, near Glenworth Avenue. She is 47 years old. If you see her or have any information, call...
Wave 3
WLKY.com
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Vacant building catches fire in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a vacant building caught fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters said damage is heavy, but no one was hurt. So far, no cause has been released.
WLKY.com
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
wdrb.com
1 person sent to hospital after fire in Fern Creek apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a fire at an apartment building in Fern Creek. It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Brown Suburban Apartments on Bardstown Road. The Fern Creek Fire Department says the small fire started in the 8th floor maintenance room.
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after shooting near Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrests Louisville man wanted for murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrested a Louisville man wanted for murder. KSP investigators said a trooper conducted stopped a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near the 26 mile marker in Henry County around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2 after observing a traffic violation. The...
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: Crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-65 in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A crash has caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to be closed in southern Indiana. The crash happened near mile-market 8.5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just before Exit 9, which goes to Sellersburg, in Clark County. All traffic is being diverted...
Wave 3
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside of a vehicle Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person down on the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9:00a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived...
