NFL

Jets offensive coordinator excited for Zach Wilson’s season debut: ‘Cool for him’

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, after his first full practice following his return from his knee injury, Zach Wilson pronounced himself excited to play for the first time this season when the Jets play at Pittsburgh on Sunday, saying he was as happy as he has been in a month.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur shares that sentiment.

“It’s cool, it’s just cool for him,’’ LaFleur said. “Whether it’s Zach or anyone that’s missed time because of injury, you just want to see them on the grass. So, he gets to be out there, he put in a lot of work to put himself in this position to get back. I don’t think anyone really knew after the injury, particularly right when it happened, what was going to happen and how long he was going to be out.

“So, to get him back and going into Week 4, and I know he feels 100 percent healthy and he’s going to go play his game.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOcUH_0iFzc5mh00
Zach Wilson throws a pass during Jets practice on Thursday.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hei3i_0iFzc5mh00
Jets can finally unveil Zach Wilson-to-Garrett Wilson connection they dreamed of

Wilson, who tore his left meniscus and sustained a bone bruise to his left knee during the preseason opener on Aug. 12 in Philadelphia, underwent surgery a few days later. Now, he has been cleared to play his first game of the 2022 season, but LaFleur on Thursday cautioned that Wilson needs to control his emotions.

“He can’t go into Sunday trying to get all six weeks that he missed. He can’t get it all back in one play, one quarter, one half, one game,’’ LaFleur said. “Just go out and play your game and make the most of each opportunity you get.’’

Asked if he’s expecting any “rust’’ from Wilson, LaFleur said: “I don’t know. … I don’t golf very often, but when I haven’t played in forever, sometimes my best game is that first time I pick up a club.

“Obviously, it’s a way different analogy, there’s a lot of variables into it, but you know he’s prepared, both in the classroom and on the field, and in the weight room, and doing everything he can to make sure that he’s picking up where he left off throughout training camp.’’

LaFleur said he likes what he has seen from Wilson in practice this week.

“I think the thing that stuck out to me the most, non-physical, was just how free and, for lack of a better term, how excited he is just to be out there with his teammates,’’ he said. “I know he’s pumped, and it’s going to take myself, the rest of the offensive unit, everybody. I mean, it’s not just him, we’re all just excited that he gets to go play.’’

With Wilson on the field, Lafleur has the ability to call a different game than he would with the less-mobile veteran backup Joe Flacco in the lineup.

“Certain aspects, for sure,’’ he said. “Zach’s a different player than Joe, so obviously the plan’s going to be a hair different in certain ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEtg3_0iFzc5mh00
Zach Wilson works on a drill during Jets practice as Joe Flacco looks on.
Bill Kostroun

“We’re going to do what we think is best to put the offense and Zach and all those guys to be successful.’’

LaFleur reiterated that Wilson is 100 percent healthy, with no limitations based on the knee injury.

“He’s not going to change his game,’’ LaFleur said. “Zach’s an ultra-competitor. However, the game in the NFL is when you have to protect yourself and get down, you have to get down. He knows that. What he’s basically saying, ‘If it’s not there, just because I’ve been out the last six or seven weeks, I’m just going to sit in the pocket or throw the ball away.’

“He’s going to go make his plays when the timing presents itself. I have no worry that he’s going to make the right decisions, but at the same time, he’s going to utilize his skill set.’’

