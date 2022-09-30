Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Peter King: Colts' Jim Irsay Won't 'Stand for This...I Can Feel Him Fixing to Blow'
The Indianapolis Colts are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL after their 1-2-1 start, and changes could be coming soon following their 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. "Jim Irsay is not going to stand for this," NBC Sports' Peter King said of the team's...
Patriots' Bill Belichick says players go through 'coaching clearance' even if they are medically cleared
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday that he had a second evaluation done if "a player doesn’t look like he’s functioning properly."
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Gives Reason for Choosing Miami Over Jets
The star receiver discussed the near-trade ahead of Miami’s Week 5 matchup against New York.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Chargers Rookie Jamaree Salyer Turns in Stellar Performance in First Career NFL Start
Chargers sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer held up strong in his first NFL start at left tackle.
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Bleacher Report
Alabama QB Bryce Young's Shoulder Injury Isn't 'Long-Term,' Is Day-to-Day, per Saban
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is considered "day-to-day" after leaving Saturday's game with a shoulder injury. "He's got a little bit of a shoulder injury," head coach Nick Saban told reporters Monday. "It's not a long-term injury." Young suffered the injury in the first half of the SEC battle against Arkansas,...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield to Remain Panthers' Starting QB Amid Sam Darnold's Injury Rehab
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Baker Mayfield would remain the starting quarterback amidst the team's 1-3 start and that Sam Darnold wasn't ready to return from his high ankle sprain despite being eligible to come off injured reserve this week. "Baker's always been a winner,"...
Bleacher Report
NFL Chief Medical Officer: 'We Often Struggle to Identify' Concussions Due to Testing
Amid the debate surrounding the Miami Dolphins' usage of Tua Tagovailoa, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills explained the difficulty of diagnosing concussions, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "As a practicing neurosurgeon, I would tell you that we often struggle to identify whether or not a concussion has occurred...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Bleacher Report
LSU DB Sevyn Banks out 5-6 Weeks with Spinal Cord Bruise After Injury vs. Auburn
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks had to be carted off the field on a stretcher following the opening kickoff of Saturday's 21-17 win over Auburn, and head coach Brian Kelly told reporters on Monday that the senior suffered a spinal cord bruise and would miss 5-6 weeks. "Nothing else," Kelly...
Bleacher Report
Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL Season
Not only are rookie players learning the NFL ropes during the 2022 season, a quintet of head coaches are holding the position for the first time in their professional careers. The focus here is a first-time head coach, not simply a first-year boss. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't covered, for example.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Strong RB Class Could Reshape Future of the Position
The NFL may be a passing league, but coaches still believe the run game is crucial, particularly late in a contest to close out a victory. The running back position is devalued in general, but even so, talented ball-carriers are still important to execute at a high level. "I think...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Buying or Selling Week 4 Standout Performances
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season saw several standout fantasy performances, many from players who had been having quiet campaigns up until now. While some of these showings may be a sign of things to come, others will be remembered as little more than anomalies during an overwhelmingly disappointing season.
Bleacher Report
Weak NFC Is Wide Open as Flawed Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Stomped on SNF
The NFC currently consists of the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, then everyone else. A sort of malaise hangs over the majority of the NFL. No truly dominant team has emerged. Even the Eagles were down a pair of touchdowns Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars before ripping off 29 straight points. Meanwhile,...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Tomlin on Kenny Pickett Replacing Mitchell Trubisky: 'We Needed a Spark'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did what he could to give his team some much-needed energy. "I thought we needed a spark," Tomlin told reporters when discussing why he turned to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. "... We thought he could provide a spark for us."
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
Bleacher Report
CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and...
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has 'Got a Great Career Ahead of Him'
As Tom Brady's legendary career winds down, he got a front-row seat for Patrick Mahomes at the apex of his powers Sunday night. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns against an interception to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady's Buccaneers, earning plaudits from the future Hall of Famer in the process.
Bleacher Report
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
