Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Photos: Friday night football in Kearney and Ravenna
Nebraska Christian beat Ravenna, 27-24, and handed the Bluejays their first loss Friday night at Ravenna. Kearney also lost its first game. Grand Island beat the Bearcats, 28-21, Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Bearcats volleyball goes 4-2 at Lincoln Northeast Invite
LINCOLN — Kearney High volleyball took four games at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Bearcats went a spotless 3-0, not dropping a single set in its 2-0 victories over Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central, and eventual tournament champions Gretna. Avery Franzen and Sophie Vanderbeek...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High softball finishes 7th in Heartland Conference tourney
COLUMBUS —Kearney High went 2-2 in the Heartland Conference softball tournament Saturday, finishing seventh place in the overall event. Kearney defeated Pius X and Lincoln North Star, but fell to Lincoln Southwest and Fremont in shutout losses, with Southwest throwing a no-hitter. Kearney defeated Pius X in its opening...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island spoils Kearney High's undefeated season
KEARNEY — Kearney High lost its first game of the season Friday night, with costly special teams play and a grueling ground game giving Grand Island the 28-21 victory. “We got beat by a good football team tonight,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. Grand Island set the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Sixth-ranked UNK volleyball team turns back 10th-ranked Northwest Missouri
KEARNEY — Tenth-ranked Northwest Missouri had the momentum and needed just one more break to get over the hump. But the Bearcats didn’t have the home-court advantage and they didn’t have Emersen Cyza. Cyza’s kill from the middle gave the sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney an...
Kearney Hub
NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday signed off on a plan to allow for the sale of beer, wine and liquor at Husker men's and women's basketball games beginning this season. The board, which met at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, approved the...
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
KSNB Local4
Viaero Center installing new ice system, Storm home-opener postponed again
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - After years of ice maintenance issues at the Viaero Center in Kearney, the building is revamping its ice system, according to a joint statement from the facility and the Tri-City Storm. The Storm compete in the United States Hockey League and use the Viaero Center as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Area United Way launches campaign Saturday
KEARNEY — A chili and cinnamon roll cook-off and a kids’ costume parade will kick-off the 2022-23 campaign for the United Way of the Kearney Area. The event, set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at The Archway, will also include a beer tent, a jalapeno eating contest, a chili coloring contest and a corn hole tournament.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Kearney area elementary students invited to outreach with The Texas Tenors
KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors will offer a free outreach program for elementary students at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The 45-minute program will feature an introduction to the members of the trio, a history of the group and the experiences of The Texas Tenors on “America’s Got Talent.” They will also read their children’s book, “Ruckus on the Ranch.”
Kearney Hub
Texas Tenors perform at the Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — JC Fisher gets up early in the morning. “I’m not your typical musician,” he said during a 9 a.m. interview. “I’m a farm boy. I get up at about 5:30 every morning. I’m not your typical sleep-in guy.”. Fisher can operate on...
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Newcomers Club has October activities
KEARNEY The Kearney Newcomers Club will hold four events in October. Any Kearney woman, whether a newcomer or a long-time resident, is welcome to attend. Thursday, 11:15 a.m.: First Thursday Luncheon will meet at Alley Rose, 2013 Central Ave. Jason Whalen from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will talk about fire safety, smoke detectors and ways to stay safe. October is Fire Prevention Month. Questions? Contact Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island coffee shop thriving in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thursday is National Coffee Day. Whether you like yours black or light and sweet, chances are it’s an important and energizing part of your morning routine, and one local shop is bringing a unique vibe with each cup served. Daily Dose Coffee has been...
Comments / 0