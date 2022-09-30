Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts as disgusting Antonio Brown video goes viral
Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the news for all the wrong reasons once again as a video surfaced of the four-time All-Pro receiver publically exposing himself in public to guests in a hotel pool in Dubai. In the video shared by the New York Post, an...
NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
Miami Dolphins sign veteran quarterback
As the Miami Dolphins work out how they’re going to handle their quarterback situation while Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, they’ve signed a familiar face to their practice squad. The team announced Monday that it had signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett, who played...
Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision
If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
Patrick Mahomes gets brutally honest on playing Tom Brady
This week saw Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, 41-31. That was a rematch of their Super Bowl LV matchup, which Brady and the Bucs won 31-9.. Mahomes finished the game with 37 pass attempts for 23...
Mike Tomlin reveals QB plan after Kenny Pickett’s debut
Pittsburgh Steelers fans finally got what they have been calling for, with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett replacing the struggling Mitch Trubisky against the New York Jets on Sunday. Pickett came into the game and immediately gave the Steelers a much-needed spark on offense, rushing for two touchdowns on the goal...
Matt Rhule makes decision on Baker Mayfield
No one would blame Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule if he decided to bench starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in an attempt to kickstart the team’s offense. However, while Rhule acknowledged Monday that the offense is sputtering, he’s sticking with his guy…for now. The Panthers dropped to...
A national TV audience was sickened by what happened to Tua Tagovailoa | Michael Arace
The ratings for Amazon Prime’s first two Thursday night NFL games exceeded expectations, which is to say that this billion-dollar streaming experiment is working out for Big Tech and America’s most popular televised sport. The third Thursday night game, which pitted the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals, was an advertisement on why Google will soon be bidding for Wednesday night games.
J.J. Watt had ‘heart shocked back into rhythm,’ NFL world reacts
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt made a stunning admission Sunday afternoon, revealing his heart had been “shocked back into rhythm” Thursday after an incident of atrial fibrillation. In true warrior fashion, Watt simply concluded with the message, ‘I’m playing today.”. Watt also expressed concern that...
Jalen Ramsey rips NFL for focus on ‘freaking socks’
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey ripped the NFL Saturday for worrying too much about things such as uniform violations and not enough about player safety. “Player safety should be one of the most important things to talk about,” Ramsey told reporters (via ESPN). “It should probably be talked about more. And then s*** like getting fined for socks … or s*** like getting fined for tights or BS or anything like that. … That needs to not be talked about as much.
Patriots' Bill Belichick says players go through 'coaching clearance' even if they are medically cleared
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday that he had a second evaluation done if "a player doesn’t look like he’s functioning properly."
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ ...
Baker Mayfield reacts to fans booing him on Sunday
It has been a rough start to the season for the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Baker Mayfield, and things did not get any easier in their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield struggled heavily for most of the game, throwing for only 197 yards while turning the ball...
Titans’ 2022 first round draft choice carted off the field
Some bad news came for the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Their 2022 first-round draft choice, wide receiver Treylon Burks, was carted off the field. Burks suffered a foot injury during the Titans’ game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, in the fourth quarter. There’s no word yet from the team about how serious the injury is.
NFL world reacts to Josh Allen interception
The Buffalo Bills once again have gotten off to a rough start, this time against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens were up 20-3 in the second quarter. The Bills, whom many thought might be the team to beat in the AFC, have been struggling through the first quarter-plus. That’s especially true for quarterback Josh Allen, who started the game with two completions on seven attempts for 21 yards and an interception.
Chiefs star fined after using “disturbing language” last week
The Kansas City Chiefs ended up taking a surprising loss last weekend to the Indianapolis Colts, and a crucial penalty on Chiefs’ star defensive tackle Chris Jones played a huge factor in the result. Jones received a penalty for his comment toward Colts quarterback Matt Ryan which bailed the...
Vikings top Saints in wild finish, Minnesota announcer goes crazy
The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints finished Sunday’s game in London with a crazy fourth quarter and a final play that sent one announcer into hysterics. As the clock expired, Saints kicker Will Lutz double-doinked the ball off the upright and then crossbar on a 61-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game. The Vikings (3-1) prevailed 28-25 to drop the Saints to 1-3.
RGIII offers bold opinion on Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders and quarterback Carson Wentz have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. After losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 25-10, the Commanders have dropped to 1-3 on the season. A lot of people are blaming Wentz, who hasn’t exactly been setting the world on fire. And many of them are asking, is it time to bench Wentz and admit failure?
NFL world reacts to Trevor Lawrence unfortunate NFL record
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence made some NFL history. Unfortunately for him, he’ll be entering that history book for all the wrong reasons. Sunday’s game was quite wet with rain throughout the contest, and nobody was affected...
