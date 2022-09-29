Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
thecomeback.com
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
MLB power rankings: Braves sweep Mets to take over an NL East race for the history books
Mets lose all three games in Atlanta to blow their season-long NL East.
Mets swept by Braves; Atlanta takes 2-game lead in NL East
The Braves swept the Mets on Sunday to take a 2-game lead in the NL East
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Roger Maris Jr.’s suggestion
It’s funny how a prominent Major League Baseball player’s chase towards history can end up becoming so annoying, so quickly. That’s definitely the case for Aaron Judge in his quest to pass Roger Maris and break the American League single-season home run record. ESPN has been cutting...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
thecomeback.com
Miami Dolphins sign veteran quarterback
As the Miami Dolphins work out how they’re going to handle their quarterback situation while Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, they’ve signed a familiar face to their practice squad. The team announced Monday that it had signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett, who played...
La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February. While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team. “Now however that I’m in the treatment program, it’s become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for the second issue makes it impossible to be the manager in 2023,” La Russa said.
NFL World Praying For Veteran Kicker On Saturday
The football world is keeping a veteran NFL kicker in its thoughts and prayers this weekend. Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will not play on Sunday against the Giants of New York. Santos has been ruled out due to "personal reasons." The NFL world is praying for the veteran kicker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-White Sox Ozzie Guillen Says He ‘Knows Ballclub Better' Than Anyone
Guillen says he 'knows ballclub better' than anyone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst manager Tony La Russa's expected retirement, it begs the question -- who will manage the White Sox next?. A follow-up question to the manager spot could be -- would the Sox be willing to bring...
Angels News: Watch Shohei Ohtani Get Splashed and Try Not to Smile
He may be the most lovable player in baseball.
‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran is being replaced in center field by Rob Refsnyder versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 223 plate appearances this season, Duran has a .221 batting average with a .645 OPS,...
Post Register
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros (who else?) lead season's final list
The final few days of the regular season are upon us, and a few playoff races have come down to the very end. The most notable race is in the NL East, where the Braves swept the Mets over the weekend to put the division firmly in their grasp. For...
MLB・
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLS・
Comments / 7