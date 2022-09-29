ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Roger Maris Jr.’s suggestion

It’s funny how a prominent Major League Baseball player’s chase towards history can end up becoming so annoying, so quickly. That’s definitely the case for Aaron Judge in his quest to pass Roger Maris and break the American League single-season home run record. ESPN has been cutting...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Miami Dolphins sign veteran quarterback

As the Miami Dolphins work out how they’re going to handle their quarterback situation while Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, they’ve signed a familiar face to their practice squad. The team announced Monday that it had signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett, who played...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February. While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team. “Now however that I’m in the treatment program, it’s become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for the second issue makes it impossible to be the manager in 2023,” La Russa said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Veteran Kicker On Saturday

The football world is keeping a veteran NFL kicker in its thoughts and prayers this weekend. Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will not play on Sunday against the Giants of New York. Santos has been ruled out due to "personal reasons." The NFL world is praying for the veteran kicker...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran is being replaced in center field by Rob Refsnyder versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 223 plate appearances this season, Duran has a .221 batting average with a .645 OPS,...
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
BALTIMORE, MD

