ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Cavaliers force three fumbles in win at Shady

Shady Spring – Shady Spring came up empty in four of its red zone trips Friday night, falling 41-12 to Greenbrier West in Shady Spring. Shady scored twice in the loss, snapping Greenbrier West’s five-game shutout streak though Ty Nickell more than compensated with five touchdowns in the win. Cole Vandall scored West’s sixth touchdown while Tyler Mackey and Adam Richmond accounted for Shady’s touchdowns.
SHADY SPRING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamson, WV
Logan, WV
Education
City
Logan, WV
Naugatuck, WV
Sports
Williamson, WV
Sports
Logan, WV
Basketball
Naugatuck, WV
Education
Logan, WV
Sports
City
Naugatuck, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys Alum Creek home

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
HURRICANE, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects

Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Green
WOWK 13 News

Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash

AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years

BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
BELVA, WV
Lootpress

Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hoop#Spring Valley#Highschoolsports#Naugatuck Tug Valley#Wildcats#The Second Team#Mingo Central#Hatfield Mccoy Shootout
Ironton Tribune

Huntington to dedicate street to Carter on Oct. 28

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — A longtime Marshall University professor and one of the Tri-State’s most dedicated activists is set to be honored by the City of Huntington later this month. A street dedication ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 28 to honor Phil Carter, who has taught social...
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Lootpress

Beckley Concert Association announces 2022-23 season performances

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
BECKLEY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy