ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch the Bengals’ offensive line push Joe Mixon into the end zone to put Cincinnati up 7-0 vs. Dolphins

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt

ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wcpo#Pro Picks Challenge Get
Cleveland.com

Caesars Kansas promo code drives big Monday Night Football bonus

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. In preparation for Monday Night Football, the Caesars Kansas promo code CLEFULL will give each new customer a “Full Caesar” experience ahead of...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football and Rutgers skirmish, with coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano involved

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After plenty of dull moments in Ohio State football’s blowout victory over Rutgers, the teams decided to get testy in the fourth quarter. With the Buckeyes leading 49-10, punter Jesse Mirco rolled out on one of his usual rugby style punts. But he chose to keep the ball and run it, and tore off a 22-yard gain. When he crossed the sideline, Rutgers receiver Aron Cruickshank delivered a big hit — one that drew an immediate flag.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jacoby Brissett was trying to hit David Njoku on the 4th and 3 and would like the pick back: Kevin Stefanski quick hits

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged that everyone on the Browns would like some plays back from Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons, including himself. One of those was Jacoby Brissett, who whipped the ball into the end zone wall on the fourth and 3 on the Browns’ opening drive, and then threw into triple coverage down the left side for David Bell at the end of the game. The pass was picked off by Dee Alford to seal the Falcons’ victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy