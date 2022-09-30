Watch the Bengals’ offensive line push Joe Mixon into the end zone to put Cincinnati up 7-0 vs. Dolphins

Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans.
Bengals vs. Ravens point spread odds: What’s the line on Sunday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point underdogs for its game at Baltimore on Sunday night. If the line holds it would be the first time the Bengals play as an underdog this season. They opened as underdogs against the Cowboys, but the point spread flipped after starting...
Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt
ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
Patriots' Bill Belichick says players go through 'coaching clearance' even if they are medically cleared
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday that he had a second evaluation done if "a player doesn’t look like he’s functioning properly."
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Rutgers’ Greg Schiano said about their heated exchange
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day had “no hard feelings” against Rutgers coach Greg Schiano following their brief on-field exchange in the fourth quarter of the Buckeyes’ 49-10 victory on Saturday. Ohio State players took offense to a late hit against punter Jesse...
MAQB: The Impact of Tua’s Concussion Is Already Clear
The NFL was forced into action after the Dolphins quarterback’s injuries, and it showed through the rest of Week 4. Plus Zach Wilson’s improvement, J.J. Watt’s scary week and more.
Bengals land atop shifting AFC North landscape thanks to a ‘fortuitous’ series of events
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A wild day in the AFC North changed Ted Karras’ plans on Sunday. The Bengals starting center told his girlfriend he would go for a walk with her after the Browns game against the Falcons ended. He was still sitting at the television thirty minutes...
Tee Higgins (ankle) has promising start to the week with Ravens on deck
CINCINNATI, Ohi — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins participated in a walkthrough on Monday while recovering from the sprained ankle he suffered in a 27-12 win over the Dolphins last week. Higgins played 49 snaps and led the team with seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown despite...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?
The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs play on Monday, Oct. 10, in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out...
Ohio State football and Rutgers skirmish, with coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After plenty of dull moments in Ohio State football’s blowout victory over Rutgers, the teams decided to get testy in the fourth quarter. With the Buckeyes leading 49-10, punter Jesse Mirco rolled out on one of his usual rugby style punts. But he chose to keep the ball and run it, and tore off a 22-yard gain. When he crossed the sideline, Rutgers receiver Aron Cruickshank delivered a big hit — one that drew an immediate flag.
While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
What is the bottom line for Myles Garrett after his accident? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett’s driving record shows he has been reckless and irresponsible at times. To pretend otherwise or offer excuses because too many athletes (and others) have scary driving habits is to miss the point. What Garrett has been doing behind the wheel is wrong and...
Kenny Pickett sparks Steelers, but it’s not enough in loss to Jets
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett provided a brief second-half spark for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A couple fourth-quarter turnovers and a defensive meltdown allowed the New York Jets to rally late and escape with a 24-20 victory Sunday. “I wanted to win more than anything,” the rookie quarterback said. “So,...
Guardians going deep in playoffs? Ignored by national media? Keeping Amed Rosario? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The playoffs loom for the Cleveland Guardians – I still can’t believe I’m writing this because it’s been such an amazing season. Anyway, fans have questions:. Hey, Terry: After the season the Guardians have put together, I feel any success in the...
Jacoby Brissett was trying to hit David Njoku on the 4th and 3 and would like the pick back: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged that everyone on the Browns would like some plays back from Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons, including himself. One of those was Jacoby Brissett, who whipped the ball into the end zone wall on the fourth and 3 on the Browns’ opening drive, and then threw into triple coverage down the left side for David Bell at the end of the game. The pass was picked off by Dee Alford to seal the Falcons’ victory.
How Joe Burrow, Hayden Hurst and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense was steady during the first half of Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Tee Higgins led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 85.0, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, Joe Mixon led the team in pass-block grading...
