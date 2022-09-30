Watch the Bengals’ offensive line push Joe Mixon into the end zone to put Cincinnati up 7-0 vs. Dolphins

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged that everyone on the Browns would like some plays back from Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons, including himself. One of those was Jacoby Brissett, who whipped the ball into the end zone wall on the fourth and 3 on the Browns’ opening drive, and then threw into triple coverage down the left side for David Bell at the end of the game. The pass was picked off by Dee Alford to seal the Falcons’ victory.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO