San Luis Obispo County, CA

Grover Beach staff orders residents to cut water use by 20 percent

The Grover Beach City Council voted on Monday to mandate that all residents reduce their water usage by 20 percent, with violators potentially facing fines. In May, the council voted to declare a stage 2 water shortage and require residents to use 10 percent less water than they used in the previous year. However, Grover Beach has since only reduced its water consumption by 5.2 percent, according to the city.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Highway 46 widening project to require traffic control next week

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 to 15 minutes. – A major widening project on Hwy. 46 East near Cholame will result in one-way reversing traffic control one-half mile east of the Jack Ranch Café on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be automated flagging systems present to stop traffic on Hwy. 46 in each direction as well as southbound Hwy. 41 approaching the “wye” Intersection.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
SLO Symphony encourages musical education for kids and adults

The San Luis Obispo Symphony has been performing classical music on the Central Coast since the 1950's — and now, they’re looking to involve local youth in classical music. One of the symphony's biggest draws is Pops-by-the-Sea, a seaside concert with an expansive range of music, from the...
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA

