SLO County city named one of 5 sites for state affordable housing projects
The new development will help “fill the gap” in housing on the Central Coast, a city official said.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach staff orders residents to cut water use by 20 percent
The Grover Beach City Council voted on Monday to mandate that all residents reduce their water usage by 20 percent, with violators potentially facing fines. In May, the council voted to declare a stage 2 water shortage and require residents to use 10 percent less water than they used in the previous year. However, Grover Beach has since only reduced its water consumption by 5.2 percent, according to the city.
Walnuts were once top crop in SLO County. Why did farmers rip out orchards in 1970s?
“The walnut trees are gone, all over the valley,” one community member lamented in 1979.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Solvang detached garage appeal denied after both sides agree on revised project
A proposed detached garage in Solvang got the green light Wednesday after the property owner and neighbors who filed an appeal of the project reached an agreement on revisions to the plan. With both sides agreeing to changes in the project, the appeal was rendered moot. So the Santa Barbara...
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
Five Cities Fire Authority respond to calls of an overturned car in Arroyo Grande Sunday
Five Cities Fire Authority was on the scene of a car rollover in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Rd. in Arroyo Grande Sunday morning. The post Five Cities Fire Authority respond to calls of an overturned car in Arroyo Grande Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 46 widening project to require traffic control next week
Delays are not expected to exceed 10 to 15 minutes. – A major widening project on Hwy. 46 East near Cholame will result in one-way reversing traffic control one-half mile east of the Jack Ranch Café on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be automated flagging systems present to stop traffic on Hwy. 46 in each direction as well as southbound Hwy. 41 approaching the “wye” Intersection.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
Month-long road project kicks off near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Emergency repairs along a section of Hwy 1 kicked off Monday and will run through the end of October.
kprl.com
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What’s happening with the SLO Saturday farmers market? It’s ‘ruffled some feathers’
Rumors have been flying about the fate of the beloved local farmers market.
Seniors in Lompoc enjoyed an afternoon filled with dance and live music
Local seniors had a chance to show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior's Club on Sunday.
kcbx.org
SLO Symphony encourages musical education for kids and adults
The San Luis Obispo Symphony has been performing classical music on the Central Coast since the 1950's — and now, they’re looking to involve local youth in classical music. One of the symphony's biggest draws is Pops-by-the-Sea, a seaside concert with an expansive range of music, from the...
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
Local seniors can show off their dance moves at local Senior Dance
Local seniors can show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior’s Club on Sunday, Oct. 2nd.
SLO man arrested for evading a peace officer and felony child endangerment
Atascadero Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen white 2010 Honda Odyssey, and a vehicle pursuit ensued on Highway 101 with speeds exceeding 100 MPH at times.
Grocery Outlet opens in Nipomo
Nipomo residents now have another grocery store to shop at. Grocery Outlet opened on Thursday, on South Frontage Rd.
Death notices for Sept. 28-29
Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
